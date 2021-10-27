OFFER RETURNED | iPhone 13 is cheaper at Fast Shop for a limited time

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The iPhone 13 brings big improvements for those who want to have the best current phone from Apple. Its new A15 Bionic processor brings the expected high-end performance and the cameras are even better thanks to new sensors and the addition of optical stabilization in all models in the line.

At Fast Shop, Apple’s new smartphones can be found at a lower price than the official price released at the time of launch. For those looking to have the best that Apple has to offer, it’s worth checking out the offers below.

See the best current deals on the iPhone 13 line:

About iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is the standard model in Apple’s new lineup. It features the new A15 Bionic processor, which delivers even better performance than last year’s models. Its design is similar to last year, but the screen notch has been made even smaller, leaving more free space for the content displayed on the dashboard.

The cameras also received important improvements, with the addition of optical stabilization technology in the body to all models in the line, something that was previously restricted only to the company’s most expensive device. For those who like videos, an interesting new addition is the Cinema mode. It allows you to automatically create focus transition effects with your cell phone, something that was normally only possible with professional equipment.

Even with all these improvements, Apple managed to increase battery life. In the standard model, the company claims that the average usage time should be up to 2.5 hours longer. This was possible thanks to the optimizations of the A15 Bionic chipset, which continue Apple’s good track record of extracting maximum performance from its components.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

Apple has reserved for Pro models one of the main innovations of this generation: the new screen with a higher refresh rate. Named by the screen company Pro Motion, it has 120 Hz and is responsible for delivering a more fluid experience while using the device in any activity, whether it’s playing games or simply using your everyday applications, since the animations of the interface are more pleasant with this technology.

Another differential is in the cameras. Pro models have a telephoto sensor, which is not present on other models. It allows you to take better pictures of objects that are far away with 6x optical zoom. They also feature the LiDAR sensor, which considerably improves autofocus in darker environments.

The main difference between these two models is the size. While the iPhone 13 Pro has the same 6.1 inches of screen as the standard model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is really made for those who like big screens, with a 6.7-inch panel.

Buy iPhone 13 Pro:

Buy iPhone 13 Pro Max:

About iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Mini (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Those who like smaller cell phones must have been happy to know that Apple has not given up on the iPhone 13 Mini, the company’s compact model, which brings all the main innovations of the standard device, but in a smaller body.

Its 5.4-inch screen is a rarity in today’s smartphone market, especially when you consider that it maintains the quality expected of an iPhone panel, with Super Retina XDR technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Inside, it has the same A15 Bionic processor and the same cameras as the standard model. In other words, you will have a complete modern iPhone experience in a reduced size and more convenient to take anywhere.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions of Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team incessantly researches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in no time.