Oil workers promise strike against Petrobras privatization – News

The FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers) approved on Tuesday (26) an agenda of resistance actions that includes a national strike for an indefinite period, if the government actually presents a Petrobras’ privatization bill, and if it is ruled by the National Congress.

“The FUP and unions decided to start a new process to mobilize the oil category against the sale of the largest company in Brazil and Latin America. If it tries to privatize Petrobras, the federal government will face the strongest strike in the history of the category in defense of assets national public”, warns the general coordinator of the FUP, Deyvid Bacelar.

On Monday (25), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, once again signaled support for the privatization of Petrobras as a way to extract Brazilian oil and natural gas faster, a subject also discussed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. The company’s shares rose more than 6% after the minister’s statements.

“Petrobras has always fulfilled its role of national and regional development, generating jobs and income, despite the fact that, in the Temer and Bolsonaro administrations, they moved away from their social role, which needs to be rescued,” stated Bacelar.