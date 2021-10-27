On a visit to Roraima, Bolsonaro films Venezuelan families and hears calls for help, but blames the left

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro took advantage of a visit to a center for receiving Venezuelans in Roraima to recycle the speech of fear that Brazil could reach an economic crisis similar to that of the neighboring country if the left wins in the elections. For about 30 minutes, broadcast on his social networks, Bolsonaro filmed Venezuelan families and children who, in most cases, asked the president for help with the process of staying in the country.

The president, however, most of the time, made speeches with political content, blaming the PT and previous governments. At various times, the government said that Brazilians could not let what happened in Venezuela repeat itself in Brazil and that they should learn from Venezuela’s mistakes. In another moment, Bolsonaro mentioned the possibility that the calamity situation will be repeated in the south of the country, in reference to the crisis in Argentina.

— We have to try to learn from the mistakes of others. You are seeing what is happening. We don’t want our children to flee our country. There’s nothing to eat in Venezuela – he said.

According to Bolsonaro, in a critique of socialism and previous governments, he was not campaigning but “showing reality”.

— What we want to show here: we don’t want this for our country. Many are focused on just one area, but we have to see that our greatest good is our freedom. Wrong choices lead to this. If you are a little older and follow, you can see how the Brazilian president of the past used to go to Venezuela to campaign for Chavez and for Maduro,” he said.

During the broadcast, Bolsonaro asked one of his assistants to film a Venezuelan baby who was lying in one of the rooms reserved for immigrants in Roraima, where Operation Welcomed is located. The child’s mother was 16 years old and said she had left Venezuela for lack of food and said that she still did not have the necessary documents in Brazil.





In one of the rooms visited, a Venezuelan asked Bolsonaro to help him with a job. The president replied that adaptation work is being done.

— Through socialism, the São Paulo forum, left-wing governments in the past that helped to achieve what is in Venezuela that we are worried about will not happen in Brazil — said Bolsonaro, who added: — But they come here looking for food . The average they lost weight is 10 kg. Here in Brazil, they can. Is there food here every day?

The immigrant, however, responds that the government provides food at the reception center, but that he is looking for work so that he can help his relatives who remained in Venezuela.