On his way to Santos, Edu Dracena says goodbye to Palmeiras

Edu Dracena left the position of technical advisor at Palmeiras this Tuesday (26) after nearly two years as a manager. He will work at Santos after receiving an invitation from President Andrés Rueda.

Pintado leaves Chapecoense: see Brazilian coaches who are free in the market

– Today (October 26) I close a cycle at Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras with many thanks during the period I played: athletes, coaches, members of technical committees, directors and employees from all areas of the club. And during the last almost two years where I worked as a technical advisor, I want to thank all those who were part of my daily work in the same way. I would like to thank the fans who were part of all these moments, whether encouraging, supporting or charging when necessary in the fight to win titles. Many thanks to everyone from the bottom of my heart – posted Edu Dracena on Instagram.

See the complete Brasileirão table

Edu joined the club in 2016 and had three seasons as a player, twice being Brazilian champion. After his retirement, at the end of 2019, the defender became technical advisor and won the Triple Crown, in addition to the Florida Cup, a friendly tournament.

See it in the LANCE app! the result of the games of the round