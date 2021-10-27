One UI 4 coming! Samsung Unveils Two Teasers of New Android 12-Based Interface

Samsung has released two official promotional videos for its next interface, One UI 4, based on Android 12. Beta versions of the new skin have been publicly available for some time in some countries. The company recently released the third update with bug fixes and new features. The expectation is that the final version will be released in the coming weeks.

The first teaser starts by focusing on the evolution of the interface since the One UI 2 version, passing through feedbacks. This brings us to the first claim, namely that the One UI 4 is being made according to users’ wishes. Personalization also catches attention, as do new widgets and dark mode for app icons.

There’s a lot more being covered, but perhaps the most surprising development comes towards the end of the video, when Samsung proudly announces that it’s going to make laptops get a bit of the buzz through the One UI Book 4. As the name implies, this one is basically a special version of One UI for laptops.