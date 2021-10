One UI 4: list shows Samsung phones that will receive Android 12

The Chinese website ITHome published a list of Samsung phones and tablets that will receive the One UI 4.0, Samsung’s custom interface that is based on Android 12. Officially announced yesterday (26), the software was already in beta and stands out for bringing great new additions to Google’s system.

Bringing the Material You design language, One UI 4 has great visual advances. In addition, the new version of the interface also has more security features, including options that make it easier to control the use of sensors such as microphone and camera.

Below, you can see all devices that should receive Android 12, according to the ITHome website. So far, Samsung has not released an official calendar with models and dates for updating each device.