Out of pocket: China asks Evergrande founder to pay debt on his fortune

BEIJING — Chinese officials have told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth to ease the debt crisis at Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Understand: How did Evergrande, the real estate giant that runs from electric car to football team, become a headache for China?

The government directive to the founder of Evergrande was communicated after the company failed to meet the initial deadline of September 23 for the payment of interest on bonds issued abroad. After that date, there was still a 30-day grace period for the company to be declared officially in default.

Last week, however, Evergrande surprised the market by avoiding default with the payment of this debt, of US$ 83.5 million. It is unclear where the funds came from.

Local governments in China have been monitoring Evergrande’s bank accounts to ensure that the company’s cash is used to complete unfinished housing projects and not siphoned off to pay creditors, the sources said.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Unfinished residential building in Evergrande Oasis, a housing development developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Unfinished residential buildings on the Evergrande Oasis, housing complex developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS A man passes in front of a condominium developed by the Chinese company Evergrande, in Guangzhou, southern China: company must default on investors, suppliers and customers Photo: NOEL CELIS / AFP Vehicles pass unfinished residential buildings on the Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Aerial photo shows Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, East China Photo: VIVIAN LIN / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in southern China’s Guangdong province Photo: STR / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in southern China’s Guangdong province Photo: STR / AFP Cultural complex in the city of Suzhou, China: construction halted due to fear of default by real estate giant Evergrande Photo: JESSICA YANG / AFP Aerial photo shows Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, East China Photo: VIVIAN LIN / AFP A man passes in front of a condominium developed by the Chinese company Evergrande, in Guangzhou, southern China: company must default on investors, suppliers and customers Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Aerial photo shows Chinese housing development Evergrande in Huaian, Jiangsu province Photo: STR / AFP Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City Photo: JESSICA YANG / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in Guangdong province in southern China. Photo: NOEL CELIS / AFP

The demand that Hui use his own money to pay off the company’s debt reinforces signs that the Beijing government is reluctant to bail out the company, even as the industry giant’s crisis spread to other developers and undermine confidence in the real estate market, important for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Evergrande: Company announces resumption of more than ten projects in Chinese cities

Chinese President Xi Jinping has increased the scrutiny of industry billionaires as part of his “common prosperity” campaign to reduce the country’s massive wealth inequality.

Will it be enough?

It remains unclear whether Hui’s equity is large and liquid enough to reduce Evergrande’s sizable liabilities, which totaled $300 billion in June.

Hui’s net worth has declined to about $7.8 billion from its peak of $42 billion, according to estimates by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Understand: How China’s Slower Growth Affects the Brazilian Economy

But the number reflects uncertainty. Much of Hui’s fortune comes from his stake in Evergrande and from the cash dividends he has received from the company since it went public in 2009 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

It is unclear how Hui reinvested these dividends. Wanted, he did not return contact. The People’s Bank of China also did not respond to a request for comment.