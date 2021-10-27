Owner of Google, Alphabet has net income of US$ 18.9 billion in the 3rd quarter

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Alphabet, owner of Google, released this Tuesday (26) its results for the third quarter of the year.

In the period, the technology giant reported a net profit of US$ 18.94 billion, an increase of 68.4% compared to the US$ 11.25 billion presented in the same period of the previous year. Earnings per share, in turn, stood at US$27.99, above the US$23.48 expected by analysts consulted by Refinitive.

Between July and September, the company’s revenue rose 41% year-on-year, from $46.2 billion to $65 billion. The result came in above the US$ 63.34 billion projected by economists.

“Five years ago I said that we would become a company that prioritizes Artificial Intelligence. This quarter’s results show how our investments are enabling us to build more useful products for people and our partners. Constant improvements in the search area and in the new Pixel 6 are great examples. And as the digital transformation and shift to hybrid work continues, our cloud services are helping organizations to collaborate and stay secure,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, in a note.

According to the company, Google’s advertising revenue increased 43 percent to $53.13 billion, up from $37.1 billion in the same period last year and slightly higher than in the previous quarter. . YouTube ads, meanwhile, rose to $7.21 billion from $5.04 billion a year ago.

Revenue from Google Cloud was US$4.99 billion, up 45% year-on-year, against an expected US$5.07 billion.

“Our consistent investments to support long-term growth are reflected in strong financial performance, with revenues of $65.1 billion for the quarter. We continue to deliver results in our business, providing useful and valuable experiences for consumers and our partners”, wrote Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, in the statement.

On Tuesday, Alphabet’s shares were down 2% in the after-market of the New York Stock Exchange, traded at US$ 2,740.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related