Pacheco announced as presidential candidate by PSD

posted on 10/27/2021 1:16 PM / updated on 10/27/2021 2:04 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA.PRESS)

In an event held at the JK Memorial in Brasília, Rodrigo Pacheco made his appointment to the PSD official. The president of the Senate signed the membership form and was greeted by several chiefs of the party, including the president of the party, Gilberto Kassab. He confirmed at the event that Pacheco, for the first time as a member of the legend, will be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSD.

Kassab joked with journalists when making the announcement. “I’m going to say ‘to the press present, off the record’ as Pacheco is discreet and they will make reflections. Let me announce: He will be our candidate for the presidency!”, affirmed the president of the acronym.

Several PSD chiefs attended the event to congratulate Pacheco. Senators Omar Aziz (AM), Nelsinho Trad, Otto Alencar (BA), Antônio Anastasia (MG) and Carlos Viana (PSD) were present, in addition to the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior, mayors and other party leaders.

Members of other parties also honored the head of Congress. Senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) and Senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) paid their respects to Rodrigo Pacheco.