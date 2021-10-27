Pacheco calls Heinze’s inclusion on the CPI’s indictment list “excessive”

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (no party), classified the addition of the name of senator Luís Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) among the suggestions for indictments in the final report of the Pandemic CPI as an “excess”.

“I never interfered and I will not interfere in the work of the CPI. But as I understand it, I consider Senator Heinze’s indictment an excess. But the decision is up to the CPI”, says a note sent by Pacheco to CNN.

Upon request by senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), the rapporteur Renan Calheiros included Heinze in the list of suggestions for indicting the CPI on the Pandemic for the “repeated” repetition of false information involving drugs ineffective against Covid-19.

The senator’s request came after Heinze read his separate vote, in which he defended the use of the “Covid kit” and criticized the final conclusions of the report by Renan Calheiros.

“I’m very sorry, but we have to ask for the indictment of senator Luis Carlos Heinze, who disseminates false news that impact on life. Luis Carlos Heinze is respected in Rio Grande do Sul and what he says has repercussions in the state. The data he repeats here are proven to be false”, said Vieira.

Heinze and senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) protested against it, but Renan upheld the decision. “Despite the warnings, Senator Heinze relapsed every day presenting false studies and wanted in this last session to give Your Excellency a gift. Your Excellency will be the eighty-first indicted of this CPI”, said the rapporteur.

The leader of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) in the senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), also came out in defense of Heinze, saying that he “throughout these almost 6 months of work by this CPI has established a clear position in defense of the called preventive treatment. However, he never carried out any campaign against the vaccination of the Brazilian population, a promise of a cure or an infallible solution.”

With this, the updated text of Renan’s final report this Tuesday brings 81 indictments, thirteen more than the one presented on Wednesday (20), with 79 individuals and 2 companies. In the last session of the CPI, the rapporteur also accepted the inclusion of the name of the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (PSC), and the former secretary of health of Amazonas, Marcellus Campêlo, in the list of indictments of the commission.