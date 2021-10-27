‘Palmeiras beats Libertadores’

Neto claimed that Palmeiras will be champion of the Libertadores because they want to overthrow Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo

A little over a month away from the dispute of the big decision of the Libertadores Conmebol, the ‘predictions’ for the match become more constant. And sometimes they change. It was the case of former player Neto.

This Tuesday (26), on his program at Band, Neto said he sees the palm trees as the winner of the decision, changing his opinion to the Flamengo, previously.

The decision of liberators in between Flamengo and Palm Trees in day November 27th, in Montevideo, will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+.

“I’m going to talk here now: Palmeiras wins Libertadores. You can put it there and it can reverberate in everything there. Palmeiras is three-time champion of Libertadores. I changed my opinion. Before, I thought Flamengo was there”, said the presenter.

In explaining his change of opinion, Neto stated that they want to ‘overthrow’ coach Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo and that this will hinder the Rio team in the title dispute.

“Flamengo won’t beat Palmeiras. Listen to what I’m saying. From what I’m seeing from Flamengo, people wanting to overthrow Renato, the press… Give Palmeiras”, he explained.