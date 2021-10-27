Pandemic regains strength in 22 of 27 European Union countries | National Newspaper

European countries decided to re-impose population restrictions to try to contain new spikes in Covid cases.

Europe is now the continent with the highest proportion of new Covid cases in the world. The pandemic has regained strength in 22 of the 27 countries in the European Union. Overall, infections are on the rise; the deaths, it depends on the place.

Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine, for example, vaccinated much less than the UK, Spain and Portugal. Not by chance, they have an average of daily deaths per million inhabitants on the rise in recent months, well above the average of deaths for those who vaccinated before.

On Tuesday (26) Ukraine beat the record of daily deaths by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic: 734 victims. Concerned, the government started to demand a vaccination certificate or Covid test for those traveling by public transport in the capital, Kiev. Oleksandr approved the decision. He says there was no control during the summer, that people didn’t wear masks and went everywhere.

In Romania, the increase in hospitalizations has led to the restriction of non-urgent medical procedures. The country already needs to send people with Covid for treatment in Hungary and Austria.

Belgium is experiencing an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The local press says that the government is discussing the return of mandatory masks in closed places.

The situation in Russia also draws attention. So far, the country has only vaccinated with the two doses 32% of the population. The number of daily deaths hit a record for the sixth time in eight days.

“The situation is very serious in all regions. It is important to increase the vaccination rate. Without this, it is impossible to contain the spread of the virus,” said the Russian Prime Minister.

The Health Minister said that “the pressure on medical teams is unprecedented.”

In the UK, Covid infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, but the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths are not growing at the same rate. It’s the vaccine working. Most of the new infections are among young people under the age of 20, who are not fully vaccinated yet.

The British government says it is monitoring, asks people who have already been summoned not to miss the booster dose and says that, for the time being, it is not thinking of returning with restrictions. At the same time, it tells the population to protect themselves. But on the London Underground, very few people wear a mask, which on public transport is still mandatory.