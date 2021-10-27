Participation in 34% of the games, 32 goals and spending of R$ 40 million: Guerrero’s numbers for Inter | International

But, 1,171 days later, the center forward says goodbye after a series of controversies, with no goal in Gre-Nal, spending more than R$ 40 million and participating in only 34% of the games. Also, the titles didn’t come.

Guerrero’s story began with the fans’ excitement at having one of the main names in the South American market, at the level of the World Cup. With a three-year contract and one of the highest salaries in Brazilian football, the Peruvian’s passage took eight months to officially start.

After playing the Russian Cup supported by a suspense effect, the doping punishment ended up being reactivated days before its scheduled debut.

Eight months and 35 games after the announcement of the signing, came the debut. And in the best possible way: goal and good performance against Caxias, by Gauchão. The year 2019 ended as Guerrero’s best season with Inter.

He scored 20 goals in 41 games in which he played and was the protagonist in the campaign that led the team to the final of the Copa do Brasil. But it went unnoticed in the decisions of Gauchão and the Copa do Brasil.

Guerrero numbers 2019 2020 2021 Total Games 41 15 16 72 goals 20 10 two 32 Assists 1 two 0 3

In 2020, with the calendar changed due to the pandemic, Guerrero started the season as one of the pillars of the team conceived by Eduardo Coudet. Inter once again had no contribution from their center forward in the Gauchão and Gre-Nais finals.

During the Brasileirão, the worst news came. A blow suffered against Fluminense, at Maracanã, put the player on the path of a long recovery from an injury to his right knee. He underwent two surgeries and lived with the problem until his farewell.

Guerrero will define his future in the coming days. Clubs from Brazil and abroad have shown interest in having the player in 2022. The Peruvian’s idea is to follow the treatment for pain in his right knee, solve his future and lead the Peruvian team to the World Cup in Qatar.

