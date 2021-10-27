Patricia Pillar, Paolla Oliveira and famous people pay tribute to Gilberto Braga · TV News

Famous people used social media to say goodbye and pay homage to Gilberto Braga, author of soap operas for Globo who died this Tuesday (26) at the age of 75. He was battling Alzheimer’s syndrome and was hospitalized for an infection caused after a perforation in his esophagus.

“And Gilberto is gone… A master, an unforgettable storyteller, a companion of many decades in the profession”, wrote the also novelist Gloria Perez.

“Very sad with the departure of my dear friend Gilberto Braga. Creator of great and unforgettable characters that will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace,” said actress Patricia Pillar.

Paolla Oliveira, who played the protagonist of Insensato Coração (2011), a serial from Braga, thanked the writer. “What sad news about your departure. Brazil loses some of the magic of great characters, iconic villains and good thoughts in front of the TV. Thank you for being part of my story, Gilberto Braga! Rest!”, she said.

Actor José de Abreu, who is in the cast of the next nine o’clock soap opera, Um Lugar ao Sol, also rescued partnerships with Gilberto. “After doing Ti Ti Ti [1985], Roberto Talma [1949-2015] He called me to Daniel Filho’s office, on the 8th floor of the Globo building at Rua Lopes Quintas. There they invited me to play Major Dornelles in the miniseries Anos Dourados [1986]. Another smashing success. RIP Gilberto Braga”, reported.

“What a sadness, what a sadness, what a sadness my God! Dear Gilberto, with whom I spent hours talking about movies, music, books, travels (he made the best suitcases I’ve ever seen), whose stories, with whom I’ve worked so many times, who won such wonderful characters, who I was the bridesmaid,” said actress Deborah Evelyn.

Check out tributes from famous people to Gilberto Braga on social networks.