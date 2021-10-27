Paulinho answers Corinthians and decides where he will play in 2022

Credit: Disclosure/Al Ahli

Paulinho is very close to being a Corinthians reinforcement next season. According to information from the journalist Samir Carvalho, the 33-year-old experienced midfielder would have already had a deal with Timão’s board for 2022.

According to Samir, Paulinho will not play in Brazilian football for any team other than Corinthians. He even gave ‘ok’ to the salary offer offered by alvinegro. He has been free on the ball market since his break with Al Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, in September.

“Paulinho will close with Corinthians and sign a contract. He has already accepted Corinthians’ salary proposal and will initially earn 750,000 per month, but he will also have an increase in the following years and goals that may increase his monthly salary”, said Samir.

On the last 15th, to ESPN Brasil, Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves stated that he is interested in the return of the steering wheel. Personal friend of Paulinho, Duílio would like to have him in the Alvinegro cast the following year.

“It’s my wish, it’s not new, my personal friend, I spent a lot of time with him back there. He’s a player I like a lot. But it depends a lot, it’s his life, the personal, financial part… I was very convinced that he would already be at Corinthians. I think he did what he thought was best for him at the time, he had my full support when he made the decision, it is part of us to make decisions in life or not. He stayed there for a very short time and returned to Brazil, but he is a player who looks like Corinthians and it would be great to have him,” said Duílio.

