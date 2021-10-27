Paulo Gustavo receives tribute and his birthday becomes ‘State Humor Day’ in Rio | famous

The tributes to Paulo Gustavo do not stop! The date of the comedian’s birthday, October 30, becomes “Humour Day” in Rio de Janeiro, an annual tribute to his legacy and to all national production of the genre. That’s right! Now the laugh has an official date.

The idea came from Multishow, with the support of the artist’s family, and gave rise to Law No. 9440, enacted last Monday and published today, 10/26, in the Official Gazette.

The comedian’s sister, producer Ju Amaral, celebrated on the networks:

“You deserve all the honors, brother! I love you forever, Tatau! 😰💔❤️‍🩹♥️🙏💫” declared Ju.

To mark the birthday of Paulo Gustavo, who would be 43 next Saturday, Multishow is still preparing a “laughing laugh” on TV and on the internet. The aim is to celebrate the artist with what he most provided to the public in life: laughter.

Paulo Gustavo at Carnival

The comedian, who died in May as a result of Covid-19, will also be the plot of São Clemente in 2022. “Minha Vida é Uma Peça” will take the artist’s story to Marquês de Sapucaí. The samba chosen was “Dona Hermínia Mandau Avisar!”, created by 13 composers.

In May, the Niterói City Hall installed the signs for Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo, in the neighborhood of Icaraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, where he was born. The road, one of the most important in the South Zone of the city and which was called Coronel Moreira César, now bears the artist’s name.

Passionate about Niterói, Paulo Gustavo used to show the city in his films and mention it in the theater.

