Paulo Gustavo wins another tribute in Rio de Janeiro

the unforgettable actor Paulo Gustavo just received one more homage in your memory. The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, sanctioned this Monday (25), a law that decrees the 30th of October as the Humor day in the state. The date was Paul’s birthday. The decision was confirmed today (26) by the Official Gazette.

The tribute suggestion came from the channel Multishow, from Globosat, and had the support of the actor’s family. Also, the relatives of Paulo Gustavo they intend, on the next 30th, to hold a “laughing laugh” to celebrate the life and work of the man who brought so much joy to Brazil.

Remember the career of Paulo Gustavo

Paulo Gustavo was born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, on October 30, 1978. He began to gain visibility in 2004 in the play Surto, when he was still a student at CAL, Casa das Artes de Laranjeiras.

Already graduated, the actor made small appearances on TV, on Record (novela Prova de Amor) and on Globo (in the series “A Diarista”).

But it was in the theater that his most successful character emerged. In 2006, the show premiered My mother is a piece, inspired by her own mother, Déa Lúcia. The main character, Dona Herminia, would be associated with him for the rest of his life.

With the success of the play, Paulo Gustavo began to become better known. Then came other television invitations. In 2007, he played the delegate Lupicínio in O Sítio do Picapau Amarelo, on Globo.

Later, in 2011, he won a prominent role in the film O Divã, alongside the renowned actress Lilia Cabral. Then, in the same year, a new show premiered at the theater, 220 Volts, playing various characters.

In 2013, Minha Mãe É Uma Peça won a film adaptation. The success was incredible, and the film became the most watched in Brazil that year. There were more than 4 million and 600 thousand spectators.

Then, still in 2013, Paulo Gustavo debuted a new program on the Multishow pay channel, the Go what glue. The repercussion was also excellent and the attraction still exists today, and yielded a movie. Paulo left the cast in 2017.

Recently, the actor was preparing to record a series about his main creation, the show Minha Mãe É uma Peça. In addition, he was aiming for an international career, and had signed a contract with Amazon, to produce content for the Prime Video streaming platform.

More honors

On May 8 of this year, after a public consultation in which the change occurred by more than 90% of the votes, the City of Niterói changed the name of Coronel Moreira César street to Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo. She is in Icaraí, a neighborhood where the actor has lived most of his life and was constantly featured in his films.

Also, on September 28, the samba school Saint Clement released the samba winner who will honor the actor at next year’s Carnival. Paulo Gustavo will be the plot of the association. The lyrics do not fail to quote an adaptation of Paulo’s famous quote, “laughing is an act of resistance”.

“THEY ARE CLEMENT, THOSE WHO LOVE, TAKE CARE, WHO FEEL SHOWING THE FACE OF OUR PEOPLE ‘LAUGHTER IS RESISTING TO MOVE FORWARD’ PAULO GUSTAVO FOREVER!”

Paulo Gustavo died on May 4, 2021, due to complications from Covid-19. He left two children, Romeu and Gael, and her husband, dermatologist Thales Bretas.