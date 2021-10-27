Petrobras clarifies adjustment and PetroRio starts well production; Marfrig, Banco Inter, WEG and more outstanding balance sheets

The corporate news this Wednesday (27) has among the highlights the distribution of earnings from Klabin (KLBN11), Santander (SANB11), Eucatex (EUCA4) and Coelce (COCE3).

Santander (SANB11), Marfrig (MRFG3), Cesp (CESP6), Indústrias Romi (ROMI3), WEG (WEGE3), Gerdau (GGBR4), Inter Bank (BIDI11) released their balance sheets.

SulAmérica approved the 9th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the amount of R$1.5 billion.

Check out the highlights:

Questioned by CVM about price adjustments, Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) clarified that adjustments are made in the normal course of its business, in accordance with its current commercial policies.

On Sunday (24), President Jair Bolsonaro expressed the expectation of an increase in fuel prices “in the coming days”, taking into account the price of a barrel of oil abroad and the behavior of the dollar here.

In its statement, Bolsonaro stated that it did not have “inside information” or “crystal ball”, as well as not specifying the product, date or value of the possible price increase.

Therefore, the state-owned company declared that there was no act or fact that characterized a material fact.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio announced the start of operations at well TBMT-10H, located in the Tubarão Martelo field and, in all, around 3800 barrels of oil are extracted per day.

The TBMT-10H well is connected to the FPSO Bravo well and was drilled in 2013.

The company invested US$ 17.5 million, with a “payback” estimated in less than three months.

Santander (SANB11) posted a managerial profit of R$4.34 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), an increase of R$12.5% ​​over the same period in 2020.

Corporate net income reached R$ 4.272 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 12.1 on an annual basis.

The net financial margin reached R$10.9 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 17.6% year-on-year.

The loan portfolio totaled R$450.2 billion in September 2021, with a highlight on the portfolio of individuals and SMEs.

On October 26, 2021, the distribution of R$ 3.0 billion in dividends for the third quarter of 2021 was approved, with payment from December 3, 2021.

Marfrig (MRFG3) reported net income of R$1.7 billion in its balance sheet for the third quarter, a performance 148.7% higher when compared to the same period last year.

According to the company, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 4.7 billion, an increase of 115.6%, with an Ebitda margin of 20% (+7p. for.).

Net revenue totaled R$ 23.6 billion, an expansion of 40.4%. Of this total, South America accounted for BRL 6.909 billion (+44.1%) and North America with BRL 12.729 billion (+38.9%).

According to Marco Antônio Molina, Chairman of the Board of the company, in a statement, there was in the quarter “a solid set of results”, with record performance in North America, “showing the wide availability of animals and strong demand for beef in the United States ”.

In relation to the net debt, the company informed that there was a 19.9% ​​decrease, to R$ 13.733 billion, with an increase in the average debt term, from 4.15 years to 4.97 years.

As a result, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and pro forma adjusted Ebitda, was 1.07 times in dollars, a reduction of 0.47 times compared to 2Q21.

Inter Bank (BIDI11)

Banco Inter (BIDI11) recorded net income of R$ 19.246 million in the third quarter of this year, reversing a loss of R$ 8.060 million from a year earlier.

Year-to-date, consolidated profit totaled R$ 58.326 million in the balance sheet for the third quarter, while in the same period last year there was a loss of R$ 13.8 million.

According to the company, the difference in net income between the periods can be expressed by the increase in income from credit operations and, also, by the significant increase in transactions carried out in our Marketplace.

In the third quarter, the gross result of financial intermediation reached R$ 454.4 million, against R$ 191.9 million in relation to the amount registered in the same period of 2020.

“As a positive highlight, we can highlight the results with credit operations, which reached the value of R$ 971.2 million, with a growth of 68.0% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020”, wrote the company in the report.

Another highlight of the bank was “an accelerated growth in the customer base, evolving from 7.2 million account holders on September 30, 2020, to 14 million” a year later, 94% growth, or about 33 thousand accounts per day useful.

“In this same period, we reached R$ 11.6 billion in transacted values, in addition to an increase of 93% in the number of cards used when compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 4.8 million”, emphasizes the company.

Gerdau (GGBR4)

Gerdau recorded net income of R$ 5.59 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 604% over the same period in 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$7.023 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 228% over the same period in 2020.

Net revenue reached R$ 21.317 billion in the quarter, an increase of 74% compared to the same stage in 2020.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) reached 32.9%, an increase of 16.4 percentage points year-on-year.

WEG recorded net income of R$812.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 26.2% compared to the same period in 2020.

The result came above the market consensus of R$793 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 1.144 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 22.3% over the same period in 2020.

The Ebitda margin reached 18.5%, down 1 pp year-on-year.

Romi Industries (ROMI3)

Indústrias Romi (ROMI3) recorded net income of R$ 85.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 137.7% year-on-year.

Net revenue was R$366.5 million in the period, up 46.3% over the same period in 2020.

Cesp (CESP6) recorded net income of R$ 395.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a loss of R$ 58.5 million in the same stage of 2020.

Net revenue reached R$572 million in 3Q21, up 21.5% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Ebitda (in English for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 3Q21 totaled R$ 861.2 million, more than three times higher than the Ebitda in 3Q20.

Cesp recorded a financial expense of R$122.4 million in the period, a decrease of 32.5% compared to an expense of R$181.6 million a year earlier.

enel

Enel (formerly Eletropaulo Metropolitana) recorded net income of R$353.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), more than double the R$159.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$6.257 billion in 3Q21, against R$3.861 billion in the same period last year.

Itaú BBA commented that Melnick Even (MELK3) expressed a more cautious stance on housing demand for 2022 and noted that the challenging prospects could generate interesting opportunities for capital allocation.

According to the bank, the company should focus on the high-end segment next year, due to its greater resilience amid an uncertain demand scenario.

In addition, according to the bank, Melnick will likely take advantage of the less benign demand environment to accelerate land acquisition and potentially establish partnerships with small-scale developers.

Itaú BBA maintains an outperform valuation for Melnick Even shares (MELK3), and a target price of R$7.50, compared to the quotation on Tuesday (27) of R$3.81.

Eucatex (EUCA3) announced that it will pay dividends for fiscal years 2014 to 2019 next Friday (29).

Klabin approved the payment of dividends and interest on equity, in the amount of R$ 402 million.

In JCP, the company’s gross value is R$102 million, being R$0.01857175459 per share and R$0.09285877295 per Unit.

In terms of dividends, Klabin’s distribution value is R$300 million, at the rate of R$0.05462280763 per share and R$0.27311403815 per Unit.

The payment of dividends and interest will be charged to the amount from November 11th.

In addition, Wolff Klabin was elected chairman of the company’s Board of Directors to complete the current term, which ends at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Safe Harbor (PSSA3)

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) approved interest on equity in the amount of R$177.4 million gross, corresponding to dividends of R$0.27584931026.

The credit will be paid in net amounts on October 29th. Payment of the amount will be made until May 30, 2022.

Ceará Energy Company (COCE3)

Companhia Energética do Ceará (COELCE) approved the payment of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$1.50278788 per common share.

Payment will be made on November 29th of this year.

SulAmérica (SULA11)

SulAmérica approved the 9th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the amount of R$1.5 billion.

The first series bonds and the second series bonds will mature on November 8, 2026 and November 8, 2028, respectively.

Assaí (ASAI3) announced the financial settlement of real estate receivables certificates (CRI) in the amount of R$1.5 billion.

The funds raised will be used to reimburse expenses and future investments in expansion and/or maintenance of own properties.

Jereissati ([ativo=JPSA3])

Jereissati informed that shareholders will have until November 16 to request the conversion of their shares to form Units within the scope of the corporate reorganization involving Jereissati and Iguatemi.

Jereissati shareholders may request the conversion of their shares (JPSA3) to form Units, in the proportion of each 7 ON shares for 1 Unit.

It should be noted that these will be the company’s most liquid assets, as Jereissati and Iguatemi will be unified.

Minerva (BEEF3) reported a fire at one of Athena Foods’ plants, located in Asuncion, Paraguay, this Tuesday (26).

According to the refrigerator, the area was evacuated and there were no injuries. The production of this plant will be directed to another industrial unit and the slaughter and production operations will continue normally, without any type of burden for the company.

