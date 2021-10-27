Petrobras’ privatization was a test balloon to respond to the market, say government officials

After President Jair Bolsonaro stated that the sale of the state-owned company was ‘on the government’s radar’, company shares closed Monday at a 7.1% increase

WALLACE MARTINS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 11/26/2020 “It was enough for the president to say ‘look, let’s study this, this is a problem’, the business suddenly rises by 6%,” said minister Paulo Guedes on Monday, 25



The possibility of the federal government sending the National Congress a bill that allows the privatization of Petrobras was seen by leaders of the Palácio do Planalto as a test balloon to give a response to the financial market. Last week, assistants to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to ask for exemption amid discussions about changing the spending ceiling and increasing the value of the Auxílio Brasil benefit. “They usually do it in a different way. They drop a trial balloon, the idea sucks and they need to back off. This time it looks like it worked. It’s like throwing clay on the wall. They probe the possibility to see if the idea is viable”, he told the Young pan a member of the government with transit through Congress. Shares of the state-owned company closed on Monday, 25, up 7.1%.

If the text is sent and approved by the Legislative, the Union could sell shares in the state-owned company and change the company’s corporate structure, but it would maintain the so-called “golden share”, which allows Planalto Palace to appoint the company’s president and veto some measures. Currently, the federal executive has control through 50.5% of the common shares. The proposal, however, would only be sent to Congress after the Senate voted to privatize Correios. The information was initially released by CNN Brazil and confirmed by Young pan. This Monday morning, 25, in an interview with Youngest FM radio, from Mato Grosso do Sul, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that the privatization of Petrobras had entered “on the radar” of the government.

“This got on our radar. But privatizing any company is not what some people think, which is to get the company to put it on the shelf and tomorrow whoever gives more takes it away. It’s a huge complication. Especially when it comes to fuel. If you take it from the State’s monopoly, which exists, and put it in the monopoly of a private person, it’s the same thing or maybe even worse,” he said. In recent weeks, the state-owned company has been pressured on account of the high price of fuel – with an adjustment that took effect on Tuesday, gasoline will be sold to distributors for R$ 3.19 per liter, compared to R$ $2.98 from the previous quote; diesel, in turn, will be sold for R$3.34 per liter, an average increase of R$0.28 per liter.

Later, at an event at the Planalto Palace, minister Paulo Guedes spoke about the matter. “All it took was for the president to say ‘look, let’s study this, this is a problem’, the business suddenly rises by 6%. It’s another two, three weeks if that happened, there are 100, 150 billion created. That didn’t exist. It’s no use saying ‘ah, they’re taking it away from the people’. No. It is a wealth that was destroyed. The president only had to say ‘let’s study’, the business goes up and 100 billion appears”, said the head of the economic team.