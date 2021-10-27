PF operates against illegal gold mining in the Kayapó indigenous land; Justice blocks R$ 470 million from investigated | For

The Federal Police’s operation “Terra Desolata”, which began this Wednesday morning (27), intends to dismantle a criminal organization specializing in the illegal extraction and trade of gold, in southern Pará. According to the PF, the criminals operate within the Kayapó Indigenous Land.

In the investigation, the PF found that approximately one ton of illegally extracted gold leaves indigenous lands in southern Pará every year.

There are 12 preventive arrest warrants and 62 search and seizure warrants, issued by the 4th Federal Criminal Court of Federal Justice in Pará. The names of those investigated by the operation were not disclosed. The operation is supported by the Armed Forces.

In addition to Pará, there are orders being fulfilled in eight other Brazilian states, and in the Federal District – Amazonas, Goiás, Roraima, São Paulo, Tocantins, Maranhão, Mato Grosso and Rondônia.

The Federal Court determined the blocking and unavailability of assets in the approximate amount of half a billion reais – R$469,417,117 – in the investigated accounts. However, according to the PF, the total amount seized is still being quantified.

The courts blocked: five aircraft; 12 companies, which had their economic activity suspended; 47 individuals and legal entities, who were kidnapped with property blocking; and also 14 properties.

2 out of 6 Machinery used in the extraction of illegal gold is seized by the Federal Police. — Photo: Reproduction / PF Machinery used in the extraction of illegal gold is seized by the PF. — Photo: Reproduction / PF

In Pará, 15 warrants are fulfilled in Redenção, 2 in Pau D’Arco, 1 in Santana do Araguaia, 3 in Santa Maria das Barreiras, 1 in Ourilândia do Norte, 3 in Tucumã, 1 in Itaituba.

Warrants in Manaus (AM), Goiânia (GO), Boa Vista (RR), São Paulo, Limeira (SP), Palmas (TO), Augustinópolis (TO), Porto Velho (RO), Cuiabá (MT) are also fulfilled. ), Brasília (DF) and Empress (MA).

3 de 6 PF operation investigates illegal extraction of gold on indigenous land in Pará. — Photo: Reproduction / PF PF operation investigates illegal extraction of gold on indigenous land in Pará. — Photo: Reproduction / PF

4 of 6 PF operation investigates environmental crimes in Pará. — Photo: Reproduction / PF PF operation investigates environmental crimes in Pará. — Photo: Reproduction / PF

According to the PF, investigations began in 2020 and indicate that the criminal group acts on three different levels.

The first deals with the common miners, who extract the gold, without Mining Permits Garimpeir (PLG). Then they sell the gold to middlemen, who are on the second level.

The intermediaries, on the other hand, resell the gold to large companies, which would be the third level of the scheme, in order to ultimately inject it into the national market or send it for export.

During the course of the investigation, the existence of active mining in private areas was identified, which will be searched and apprehended in a joint action with the Public Ministry of Labor, places where there is a suspicion of having workers in conditions analogous to slavery.

5 out of 6 PF is serving warrants in nine Brazilian states and the Federal District. — Photo: Reproduction / PF PF serves warrants in nine Brazilian states and the Federal District. — Photo: Reproduction / PF

The crimes involving the association are the usurpation of Union assets for exploiting raw materials; for carrying out research, extraction of mineral resources without the competent authorization; for being part of a criminal organization; and for the crime of money laundering.

In addition, the investigated may also be liable for other crimes to be investigated in the course of the investigation, as well as the crime of reducing the condition analogous to slavery.

The name of Operation “Terra Desolata” refers to the Italian expression equivalent to the Portuguese expression “Terra Devastada”, since the gold extracted illegally in the south of Pará is sent to Europe, with Italy as the gateway, leaving only the devastated land, according to the PF.

6 out of 6 Federal police seize gold while operating in nine states and the Federal District. — Photo: Reproduction / PF Federal police seize gold while operating in nine states and the Federal District. — Photo: Reproduction / PF

In August, the PF launched the operation “Muiraquitã 2”, which paralyzed clandestine mining operations within the Kayapó Indigenous Land, between the municipalities of Cumaru do Norte and Ourilândia do Norte, in southeastern Pará. The actions were marked by protests by miners on the highway PA-287, which blocked the road. The number of paralyzed garimpos was not informed.

The action was based on a court decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), focusing on the removal of invaders from the indigenous area and the deactivation of mines, with the seizure of materials and destruction of machinery used in illegal practice, in addition to the repression of other environmental crimes generated by the illicit extraction of minerals.