Pfizer will be adopted as the second dose of AstraZeneca in Juiz de Fora

The City of Juiz de Fora (PJF) will adopt, starting this Wednesday (27), the immunizing agent from Pfizer to apply the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in those people who are late with the application of AstraZeneca. On its social networks, the PJF health secretary, Ana Pimentel, stated that the municipality is now adopting the interchangeability of vaccines, in order to ensure complete immunization for all. On Monday (25), the PJF received a new shipment with about 4,000 doses of AstraZeneca, but that are insufficient to clear the 21-day delay in using the second dose. As the secretary, the Municipality has no forecast of when it will receive new immunizers from AstraZeneca.

This Wednesday, those who should have received the second AstraZeneca application on October 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be able to search Pfizer. On Thursday, it will be for the public who should have received the second immunization on October 12th and 13th. On Friday and Monday (November 1), the offer is for people who should have received their second dose of AstraZeneca on October 14th or earlier.

This public can get vaccines, on Wednesday and Thursday, at PAM-Marechal (from 12:30 to 18:00), at the ten reference UBSs (from 8:00 to 11:00 and from 13 to 16:00) and at 36 UBSs (from 8:00 to 11:00). On Thursday, the reference UBSs will only work until noon. On Friday and Monday, these people will be able to get vaccinated only at the PAM-Marshal.

No adverse events

According to the Health Department, in Juiz de Fora, as throughout Brazil, pregnant women who received the first doses of AstraZeneca took the second dose of Pfizer, with no reported serious adverse events. “It is technically authorized, following scientific evidence, given the shortage of AstraZeneca, to use another immunizing agent. In the case of the Municipality of Juiz de Fora, we will use Pfizer, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) to make the second dose”, said Ana Pimentel, in a video recorded in the Administrative city, in Belo Horizonte, and released on social networks. The secretary and Mayor Margarida Salomão (PT) were in a meeting with the Secretary of State for Health, Fábio Baccheretti, to discuss Health in Juiz de Fora.

Check out the calendar for people who have their 2nd dose of AstraZeneca late (until October 14):

Wednesday (27) – People who should receive the second dose on October 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11

PAM-Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and in another 36 UBSs, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

Thursday (28) – People who should receive the second dose on October 12th and 13th

PAM-Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 12 pm; and in another 36 UBSs, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

Friday (29) – People who should receive the second dose on October 14th or earlier

PAM-Marshal, from 8am to 1pm.

Monday (1) – People who should receive the second dose on October 14th or earlier

PAM-Marshal from 8am to 1pm.

Adresses

PAM-Marshal – from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Rua Marechal Deodoro, 496, Centro

10 reference UBSs

UBS Neighborhood Nossa Senhora de Lourdes: Rua Inácio Gama, 813

UBS Bandeirantes: Rua Laurindo Nocelli, nº 100

UBS Benfica: Rua Guararapes, 106

White Corn UBS: Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/nº

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida: Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775

UBS Santa Cecília: Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, nº 900

UBS Santa Luzia: Rua Torreões, s/nº

UBS São Pedro: Rua João Lourenço Kelmer, 1.433

UBS Progresso: Rua Jorge Knopp, nº 119

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

36 UBSs

UBS Alto Grajaú: Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178

UBS Industrial District: Rua João Gualberto, 110

UBS Barreira do Triunfo: Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/nº

Butterfly UBS: Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage, 229;

UBS Centro Sul: Av. Barão do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro

UBS Cidade do Sol: Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70

Dom Bosco UBS: Rua João Manata, 93

UBS Esplanade: Rua Bias Fortes, 74

UBS Filgueiras: Rua Orlando Riani, 2200

UBS Furtado de Menezes: Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19 A

UBS Gram: Praça Áureo Carneiro s/n

UBS Granjas Bethânia: Rua Nove de Julho, 294

UBS Ipiranga: Rua Etiene Loures, 85

UBS Jardim da Lua: Rua Natalino José de Paula, 314

Jardim Esperança UBS: Rua Padre João Micheleto, 35

UBS Jardim Natal: Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370

UBS Joquei Clube I: Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140

UBS Joquei Clube II: Rua Antônio Guimarães Peralva, 130

UBS Linhares: Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/nº

UBS Marumbi: Rua Barão do Retiro, 1.462

UBS Monte Castelo: Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/nº;

UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças, Rua Queluz 72

UBS Nova Era: Rua Guimarães Júnior, 850

UBS Parque Guarani: Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685

UBS Retreat: Rua Sebastião Cardoso, 41

UBS Santa Cruz: Rua Doutor Antônio Mourão Guimarães, 245

UBS Santa Efigênia: Rua José Ferreira, 13

UBS Santa Rita: Rua José Vicente, 390

UBS Santo Antônio: Rua Pedro Trogo, 285

UBS Santos Dumont: Rua Álvaro José Rodrigues, 25

UBS São Judas Tadeu: Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446

UBS São Sebastião: Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209

UBS Teixeiras: Rua Custódio Furtado de Souza, 131

Vale Verde UBS: Rua Marciano Pinto, 685

UBS Vila Esperança: Rua Nova, 30

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

UBS Vila Olavo Costa: Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16