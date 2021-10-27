PGR intends to slice Covid’s CPI report for actions underway at the MPF

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) intends to slice to various areas of the MPF (Federal Prosecutor’s Office) the final report of the CPI of Covid in the Senate, approved by the senators this Tuesday (26). The information is from Folha.

The report should be delivered to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, this Wednesday (27), according to the CPI summit’s forecast.

In total, 78 people and two companies were targeted for indictment, including President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), implicated in nine crimes he allegedly committed in carrying out the pandemic.

Bolsonaro was singled out as the main responsible for errors in the conduct of the pandemic in the country, which led to more than 600,000 deaths, and is accused, among others, of crimes against humanity.

It is up to the PGR to conduct investigations involving authorities with privileged jurisdiction, such as Bolsonaro himself, ministers Marcelo Queiroga, Onyx Lorenzoni, Walter Braga Netto and Wagner Rosário, in addition to the president’s two sons, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) and the Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP).

know more

+ Video: Carrefour salesman humiliated by manager while cleaning floors



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence