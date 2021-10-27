Pink October: Transgenders should also be on the lookout for signs of breast cancer – GQ

+



In October, health professionals redouble their attention to breast cancer through the campaign Pink October, aimed at raising society’s awareness of the importance of preventing and diagnosing the disease from the beginning of the clinical picture, when the chance of treatment success is exponentially higher.

Although the actions of the period are aimed at the cisgender female audience, it is important to emphasize that transgender men and women can also be affected by the diagnosis, as warned by the directors of Transgender Center Brazil, José Carlos Martins Junior and Claudio Eduardo de Souza.

Cisgender is one that identifies with the gender that was assigned at birth. Transgender is a person who identifies with a gender other than the assigned one or does not identify with any gender.

According to experts, the incidence in the male audience is rarer. Only 1% of the 65,000 cases discovered annually. However, this does not exempt gender from observing the occurrence of symptoms.

“Since transsexual men have mammary glands and female hormones, albeit in small amounts, it is also important to pay attention to the breasts and observe any changes”, explains physician José Carlos Martins Junior, who recently celebrated the milestone of five hundred affirmation surgeries. held at his clinic in Blumenau, Santa Catarina.

Pink October awareness extends to the transsexual population (Photo: Disclosure)

A study published in 2019 by the University Medical Center in Amsterdam identified 19 diagnoses of breast cancer among 3,489 transsexuals involved in the research. Most cases, 15, were observed in trans women who use female hormones for long periods. Only four were trans men.

“In the case of trans men, who transition from female to male, the risk of breast cancer is significantly reduced after the breasts are removed, but annual clinical exams are still recommended for people aged 50 and over”, adds José Carlos .

In the case of women in transition, the risk is greater due to the use of hormones that induce physical changes. “Every time a trans woman uses the hormone estrogen, she starts to have a breast and, through that breast, she starts to have a risk of cancer. Therefore, she needs to take care like any other woman”, points out the other partner at Transgender Center Brazil, Claudio Eduardo.

The professional claims that he has never detected breast cancer in his patients, but that does not mean that it cannot happen. “No one is free from being affected by this disease, so we need to alert the trans population about the prevention and treatment of breast cancer, including this public in educational campaigns”, he defends.