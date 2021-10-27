Piqué, Griezmann and Barça extol gay player

Gerard Piqué and Antoine Griezmann praised the Australian Joshua Cavallo, who revealed today on social networks that he is gay. On Twitter, the two athletes shared the midfielder’s announcement post.

“Joshua, I don’t have the pleasure of meeting you in person, but I want to thank you for this step you took. The world of football is way behind and you are helping us to move forward,” Piqué wrote.

Barcelona came out on the same line as the defender. “Thank you Joshua for taking a big step forward! Your courage helps to normalize diversity in the sports world.”

Griezmann was more succinct. “Proud of you,” posted the Frenchman, along with a heart emoji.

Juventus and Liverpool also said they are proud of the athlete. “I’m proud of you, Joshua, for your strength and bravery,” wrote the English team.

Arsenal said the Australian is an “inspiration for millions”. “Thank you, Joshua, for your strength and bravery. You are an inspiration to millions. Everyone deserves the right to be themselves. The world of football is a better place today because of you,” published the English club.

See the tributes, in English:

