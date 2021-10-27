player is robbed by a prostitute in Paris, and damages are estimated at R$1,300, says website

Player, who did not have his identity revealed, had a loss of 200 euros, about R$ 1,300, with the robbery

A player from Paris Saint-Germain, who did not have his identity revealed, went through a very unpleasant situation last Tuesday (26). According to the newspaper le Parisien, the athlete was assaulted by a prostitute in the French capital.

O PSG back to the field this Friday (29), at 4 pm (GMT), against the Lille, for the Call 1, with transmission by ESPN on Star+

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the French vehicle, the athlete was passing through the Boulogne Woods, around 8pm, when the police were called on account of the theft of a wallet.

The information found by the newspaper with the police reports that the player was stopped at a traffic light when he was approached by the prostitute. The woman would have taken advantage of the stop at the traffic light to get into the car and, in possession of a gun, asked for the wallet and the phone.

It would then have asked the player to be dropped off later, in a specific location, in exchange for returning the cell phone. The player, according to reports, had no choice but to comply.

Losses are estimated at about 200 euros, something around R$1,300.