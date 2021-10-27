Player is stabbed after alleged fight for flour in accommodation in Amazonas; video | soccer

CDC Manicoré/Novo Aripuanã was one of the participating teams in the Amazonense 2021 Series B. During its campaign in the first phase, which was all played in Manaus, the club was housed in Vila Olímpica do Amazonas, space of the Amazonas High Performance Foundation (To do).

In addition to their poor campaign, with five defeats in five games, and one WO for abandonment in the sixth round, the team also had many problems outside the field. And one of them caught my eye. Only this week was released a video of the last 21st of this month in which one of the athletes was stabbed in the barracks after an alleged fight over flour. See the video below.

According to accurate information, the climate was not the best. At lunchtime, a manager named Douglas would have taken the flour that came in the food (pack) of the athlete known as Duran. After that, an argument started and the manager took a knife and stabbed the player.

The fact would have happened on October 20, in the accommodation of the Vila Olímpica in Manaus. In a statement, the Amazonas de Alto Rendimento Foundation, which administers the site, reported that the athletes spent 29 days on the premises. The player was treated at the hospital, but had no serious consequences and is fine.

Faar also confirmed that there was a confusion among the players for futile reasons, but did not give details about what happened. He just said that he repudiates any act, or practice, that is not in keeping with sporting values. In addition, he emphasized that CDC is prevented from accessing the Vila’s premises for an indefinite period and that it will establish an administrative inquiry to investigate any irregularities. See full note at the end of the article

ge.globo contacted both parties, but both preferred not to comment on what had happened. Duran said only that he filed a police report (BO) against the leader. The ge also tried to contact the president of the CDC, Roberto Soares, but he also had no return.

The problems of CDC Novo Aripuanã go beyond the field. Some players sought out ge Amazonas and revealed that the club still owes payments. In addition, they confirmed that the payment for registration at the IDB was made by the athletes, but that so far they have not appeared in the CBF system and the managers do not give feedback.

One of these players would have paid R$700 to the manager named Douglas Teixeira, on the promise that he would be enrolled in the championship and get his money back, but he had no return. Douglas, according to the athlete, who declined to reveal his name, no longer responded to messages and calls. The ge tried to contact him, but he couldn’t.

CDC Novo Aripuanã’s last game in Serie B of the Amazon championship was scheduled for last Monday, but the club did not take the field. The athletes even went to the stadium where the club would face Atlético–AM, but they didn’t have the uniform to compete in the match. In the end, defeat was decreed by WO

In addition to the WO for Atlético-AM, the CDC lost five previous games they played. Lost by 6 to 0 to Operário-AM; 3 to 0 for Manaus; 5 to 0 for the Rio Negro; 5 to 0 for Tarumã; and 14 to 0 for South America.

Check out the full note from the Amazonas de Alto Rendimento Foundation

The Amazonas High Performance Foundation (Faar) reports that CDC Novo Aripuanã players were accommodated at the hotel in the Vila Olímpica de Manaus, located in the center-west of the capital, for 29 days, as a result of the Amazon Series B Championship.

On the morning of last Wednesday (20), a security guard, who works in the sports square, was called to the accommodation facilities, around 11:40 am. At the site, the act of aggression between two athletes of the club was found for futile reasons.

The Foundation reinforces its commitment to high-performance athletes in the State of Amazonas and repudiates any act or practice that does not comply with the sporting values.