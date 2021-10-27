Player is stabbed by manager after alleged fight for flour

A CDC Novo Aripuanã player was allegedly stabbed by a club official after an alleged fight over flour. The case happened last week, in Vila Olímpica do Amazonas, where the club was housed for the dispute of Serie B of Amazonense 2021, but a video showing the confusion was only released now.

According to information from the ge site, a leader named Douglas would have taken the flour that came in the lunch box of the athlete known as Duran. An argument began then, and the manager took a knife and stabbed the player. He was even treated at the hospital, but it had no serious consequences and is doing well.

Also according to ge, the atmosphere backstage was not the best. Novo Aripuanã had many off-field problems, in addition to having a bad campaign in the competition, with five defeats in five games, and a WO for abandonment in the sixth round.

The Amazonas Olympic Village is managed by the Amazonas High Performance Foundation (Faar). In a statement, the organization informed that the athletes stayed 29 days on the premises. He also confirmed that there was a confusion for futile reasons, but did not give details about what happened.

Faar also informed that the club is prevented from accessing the Vila’s premises for an indefinite period, and that it will establish an administrative inquiry to investigate any irregularities.