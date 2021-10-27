Player Maurício Souza apologizes for homophobic post and Bolsonaro criticizes

Maurício Souza, a volleyball player at Minas Tênis Clube, was removed from sports activities after sponsors put pressure on him because of the homophobic posts the athlete makes on social networks. He apologized. Jair Bolsonaro (no party), in an interview with Jovem Pan, criticized: “Everything is homophobia.”

Maurício Souza apologized through Twitter, the social network that the player had less than 50 followers – now he has passed 250. The homophobic attacks, however, he does through his Instagram profile, which has more than 279,000 users.

“Guys, after talking to my family, colleagues and club board, I thought a lot about the latest posts I made on my profile. I am going public to apologize to everyone I disrespected or offended, this was not my intention”, he wrote.

The posts he refers to are still exposed on his Instagram profile. Look:

Earlier this Wednesday morning, 27, the president criticized and mocked the case. “Impressive, isn’t it? Everything is homophobia. Everything is feminism,” she said.

Transphobia is a crime!

Although transphobia and homophobia are not the same thing – one concerns violence against gender identity and the other sexual orientation – the criminalization of homophobia by the STF, in June 2019, extends to the entire LGBT community and also equates acts transphobics to the crime of racism. In this article here, we explain how to report this type of crime.

Homophobia is a crime!

In June 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the crime of homophobia must be equated with racism. The magistrates understood that there was an unconstitutional omission by the National Congress for not enacting a law that would criminalize acts of homophobia and transphobia. Therefore, it was up to the Supreme Court to apply the racism law to fill this space.

How to report on the internet

In cases of homophobia on websites or social networks, the user must access the Safernet portal and choose the reason for the complaint.

Once that is done, the next step is to send the link to the website where the crime was committed and summarize the complaint. Enjoy and take screenshots so you can prove the crime. After that, a protocol number is generated to accompany the process.

There are apps that also help in reporting cases of homophobia. Todxs is the first Brazilian application that compiles information about the community, such as a map of LGBTphobia, consultation of protection organizations and laws that defend the LGBT community.

Through the application it is also possible to report cases of homophobia and transphobia, in addition to evaluating police assistance. The startup has a partnership with the Ministry of Transparency-General Comptroller of the Union (CGU), inspection body of the Federal Government, where complaints contribute to the construction of public policies.

With the criminalization approved by the STF, the Oi Advogado application, designed to connect people to lawyers, for example, created a feature that helps to locate specialists to report homophobia crimes.

Police stations

Every police station has a duty to assist victims of homophobia and to seek justice. In these cases, it is necessary to register a police report and seek help from possible witnesses in the legal fight to be started.

Complaints can also be made by 190 (Military Police number) and by Dial 100 (National Human Rights Ombudsman Department).