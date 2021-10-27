Poco X3 GT: Best Value for Money 5G Phone of 2021? | Analysis / Review

The Poco X3 GT is nothing more than the global version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G previously released in China. This is a bulkier version of Redmi Note 10 Pro that was released in Brazil. For those looking for an advanced cell phone with support for 5G and not willing to pay dearly in top of the line, the X3 GT seems to be an interesting option.

Poco’s novelty brings its design differentials to win over the younger audience that likes colorful cell phones with a shiny effect. It is a device made of plastic with good build quality and splash resistance. The front part has a hole notch, while the sides lack a headphone jack. At least the brand has an adapter in the box.

The screen has a good level of brightness, 120 Hz rate and vibrant colors, even though it’s not an OLED type. There’s stereo sound, which isn’t quite as powerful as Poco’s others, but delivers great sound quality. The performance is up to the Dimensity 1100 and ensures good speed in opening apps and manages to keep most of the apps in the background. The GPU has the power to run any game well, with some reaching 120 fps.