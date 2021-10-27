Pokémon Diamond & Pearl remakes get trailer and new details

The Pokemon Company, along with developers ILCA and Game Freak, today revealed a lot of new information about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl. A new video was also released, showing Team Galactic, Gym Leaders and Legendary Monsters, as well as the three lakes in the Sinnoh region.

Throughout the adventure, players will cross paths with Cyrus, the leader of Team Galactic, and his Weavile. The game’s antagonist team boss hates the human mind and despises emotions, believing them to be a flaw.

Right down the hierarchy of the villain team are Mars, a loyal coach who hates to lose; and Jupiter, extremely skillful and mysterious. Mars is always accompanied by her Purugly, while Jupiter has her Skuntank by her side. Another member of Team Galactic who will face the players will be Saturn, who beside his Toxicroak has a cold attitude — but is one of the few who dares to doubt the plans of the leader Cyrus.

On their way to the top as Pokémon Masters, players will need to defeat Gym Leaders like Candice, aka Diamond Dust Girl. She defends the Snowpoint City Gym alongside her Abomasnow.

Meanwhile, Volkner uses little electric monsters as his trusty Luxray to defend the Sunyshore City Gym. Volkner is said to be one of the strongest Gym leaders in all of Sinnoh, and it will be up to the trainers to find out if the rumor is real.

The remakes of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl bring back the trio of legendary monsters Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf, mythological beings that represent respectively Knowledge, Emotion and Willpower. Legend has it that the trio sleep at the bottom of lakes known as Lake Acuity, Lake Verity and Lake Valor.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 19 this year.