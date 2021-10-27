Pomegranate: discover the health benefits: see more!

This Wednesday, October 27th, Casa & Agro, from the Tecno Notícias website, brings you a guide about pomegranate, whose scientific name is Punic Granatum, being the fruit of the pomegranate tree. However, its husk and seeds have been used for a long time because of its medicinal properties.

THE pomegranate was considered in the past by many cultures as a symbol of fertility due to its many seeds. However, it is an aphrodisiac fruit. Therefore, it is found in natural food stores or supermarkets.

Learn about the benefits of regular pomegranate consumption

So, check out the various benefits of regular pomegranate consumption below:

Strengthens the immune system

This fruit is rich in vitamins B, C and K, fiber and folic acid. Thus, it strengthens the immune system.

Fights premature aging

Its high antioxidant content helps the body fight free radical damage. Therefore, it fights premature aging, heart disease, cancer and even Alzheimer’s disease.

improves memory

The juice of this fruit is rich in polyphenols, a compound that improves memory.

Fights heart disease and lowers blood pressure

Studies have proven that consuming 60 ml of pomegranate juice is effective in lowering blood pressure, improving cholesterol and clearing plaque from the arteries. However, a fatty acid present in pomegranate promotes protection against heart disease.

Promotes healthy hair growth

Antioxidants improve blood circulation to the scalp. Therefore, it stimulates hair growth.

Helps in weight loss

This fruit is rich in fiber, a compound that slows down digestion and maintains satiety for a longer time.

Promotes bone health

Pomegranate is able to reduce bone loss in people with osteoporosis, due to its high content of antioxidants in its composition.

Relieves rheumatoid arthritis

Its anti-inflammatory effect reduces tenderness, swelling and joint pain. However, studies have proven that pomegranate extract blocks an enzyme that destroys cartilage, making arthritis worse.

Fights and prevents cancer

This fruit prevents certain types of cancer and helps fight diseases in their different stages. Thus, its anti-inflammatory properties and polyphenols protect the DNA against mutations and propagation of the disease’s varieties, such as: colon, breast and prostate.

In conclusion, the consumption of pomegranate has many health benefits. However, remember that in order to obtain the best benefits, intake should be regular.

