Portugal’s parliament rejects budget and opens the way to overthrow the government | World

The Parliament of Portugal did not approve, this Wednesday (27), the state budget for 2022 of the socialist government of António Costa. The prime minister has been abandoned by his former allies on the radical left, and there is a chance of calling early legislative elections.

Two parties that are part of the government’s coalition, the Communist Party and the Left Bloc, announced that they would vote against the government’s proposal. Thus, the way is open for the dissolution of the Parliament and the calling of elections, warned the president of Portugal, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

This year, budget stagnation materialized when the Communist Party, following the example of the Left Bloc, announced on Monday its intention to vote against the government’s project, demanding greater efforts in favor of purchasing power and public services.

“My position is very simple: budget or dissolution,” warned this week Rebelo de Sousa. The next budget is considered a key tool to kick-start the economy, and will have an injection of European funds to offset the pandemic effects of Covid-19.

Opposition will try to vote against budget proposal

Prime Minister António Costa said over the weekend that he does not want the elections, but at the same time he is not afraid of a decision at the polls.

Costa, apparently, has given up on convincing at least one of the two leftist parties that make up the coalition that guarantees a majority in Parliament.

Fragile left union

The Socialists came to power six years ago thanks to an unprecedented alliance with two parties, the Left Bloc and the Communist Party. The two provided support during Costa’s first term without actually entering the government.

At that time, the left had overcome its divisions to end the right’s austerity policy, in exchange for the international rescue plan granted to Portugal in 2011.

But discussions on the 2022 budget went against the will of the more radical left to repeal the provisions of the labor code inherited from the time of the “troika” of creditors (EU-ECB-IMF).

This fragile union of the left, known by the Portuguese as “Geringonça”, began to crack after the 2019 elections.

Costa was the most voted, but did not reach the majority by eight seats. He did not negotiate new agreements that would guarantee stability until the legislative ones scheduled for the end of 2023, preferring to negotiate punctually the necessary parliamentary support.

A year ago, the 2021 budget was barely approved, thanks to the abstention of the Green-Communist coalition and a small party for the defense of animal rights.