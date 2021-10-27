PP and PL intensify dispute to join Bolsonaro, and Valdemar Costa Neto threatens to break with Planalto if he is passed over

BRASÍLIA — Courted by PP and PL, Jair Bolsonaro, without a party since November 2019, gives mixed signals to the two parties and has postponed the decision until he finds the configuration in the states that he most likes. Double flirting, however, can cause a break with the PL, if the acronym is not chosen by the President of the Republic. The alert has already been taken to the Planalto Palace by interlocutors of the PL president, Valdemar Costa Neto.

On Monday, hours after Costa Neto released a video inviting Bolsonaro, the president and his son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), met at Planalto with the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira , and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who acted to avoid losing the president to the PL.

At the off-schedule meeting, Bolsonaro put his demands back on the table. He asked for assurances that the PP will support its Senate candidates in strategic states, including Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas in São Paulo. Possibilities of launching deputy Hamilton Mourão for Rio and former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello in Roraima were also discussed. The PP chiefs also appealed to the fact that Bolsonaro had already been a member of the party and had shown himself faithful to the government. At the end of the conversation, they heard that the acronym was once again the favorite in the race for membership.

As soon as information about the meeting with the PP began to circulate, members of the PL, who had received the signal that Bolsonaro had his foot in the acronym, reacted negatively. In the view of some of the president’s advisors, Valdemar Costa Neto’s move to record the video increased the pressure on Bolsonaro for membership. The assessment is that, now, if the president does not agree to join the PP, the acronym could end up allying itself with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his main political rival.

Eager to convince Bolsonaro to join the PL, Costa Neto has sent senators to meetings with ministers at the Palácio do Planalto. Yesterday, senator Wellington Fagundes (PL) met with the minister of the Government Secretariat, Flávia Arruda, his co-religionist, and also with the minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos. In the attacks, the PL has tried to sell facilities and highlighted the difficulties that the PP will have in states where the party has historical alliances with the PT. In the conversations, they mention Pernambuco and also Bahia, the fourth largest electoral college in the country, where the PP has vice-governor João Leão on the platform of PT Rui Costa (PT).

Advisers to Bolsonaro have argued that the president already has the support of the PP, with Ciro at the head of the Casa Civil, and that the affiliation of the PL would guarantee the support of two major parties for 2022. PL and PP have, respectively, 43 and 42 deputies in the Chamber currently. To allies, the PL president admitted difficulties in the possibility of composing a ticket with Bolsonaro nominating the vice president if the president declines the invitation to join his legend.

Bolsonaro has told allies that he weighs against the decision to join the PL on the São Paulo platform. There, the party has an agreement with Rodrigo Garcia (DEM), deputy of João Doria (PSDB), Bolsonaro’s political enemy.

While the president does not make up his mind, Ciro Nogueira tries to minimize the impasse. He has been joking that membership invitations show that Bolsonaro is the “most flirtatious girl at the party”, which would clash with the president’s fall in popularity in polls. .

Both PP and PL, however, were once resistant to Bolsonaro’s membership because of the lack of unity within the acronyms and also because of low government approval. But there is still the perception in the two subtitles that the president’s arrival will be able to attract new members, leveraging the election of several deputies in 2022, and political cadres. One of them is Eduardo Bolsaonaro (PSL-SP), who will join his father’s party, and has the potential to take many votes with him.

Nogueira has told his interlocutors that he does not see an obstacle if the president chooses another party other than the PP.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro’s move to the PP was considered “90% certain”, but negotiations cooled with resistance from Northeastern states. Two weeks ago, the president then resumed his conversation with Valdemar Costa Neto. Last Wednesday, the president of the PL participated in a dinner with senators from the party, minister Flávia Arruda and deputy Pocketnarista Bia Kicis (PSL-DF).