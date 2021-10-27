Pregnant, Andressa Urach says she is not feeling pretty: ‘The body is changing’

Andressa Urach showed that your hormones are at the top of your skin due to pregnancy. The model, who is pregnant with her second child, made some Stories on Instagram, this Tuesday afternoon (26), and said that she is feeling ugly.

Asked why she didn’t publish many photos showing her belly, the model explained that she hasn’t been feeling pretty. “First of all, my belly is still very small, it’s an olive. But I’m not feeling pretty, you know? I’m even feeling pretty in my face, but my body is changing, everything is a little different. I don’t know, I don’t know if it’s just me, if you also go through this when you’re pregnant. But I still haven’t taken any pictures like that showing the belly,” she began.

Urach concluded by saying that when he has his silhouette changed, he will probably feel like showing himself back on the social network: “When I get a lot bigger I think I’ll post. But I’m not at the stage of taking a lot of pictures. I’m also taking a lot of courses, I’m very tired, very busy.”

