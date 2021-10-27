Pregnant, Thaila Ayala shows off her belly and melts: “Now I’m home”

– Continues after the announcement –



Thaila Ayala stopped the social networks this Tuesday night, 26, when publishing beautiful clicks of your belly!

Pregnant with her first child, the result of her marriage to the actor Renato Góes, the actress appeared taking a delicious sunbath and drew attention to her beautiful belly.

“Now I’m home 🤰🏻”, she wrote in the publication caption melting for the moment.

Through the comments, Thaila’s husband melted for his family: “The biggest love house in the world!”, he wrote.

It is worth pointing out that the couple is waiting for a boy, who will be named Francisco.

Check out the photos posted by Thaila Ayala on her social networks:

Recently, Thaila opened her heart during an interview with Patricia Kogut from O Globo newspaper.

“Pregnancy is a very big challenge. The body and mind are transformed. I am trying to keep up with this change. We grow up listening to the romanticization of pregnancy, how it is beautiful, transforming… It’s all of that, but it’s also a very individual process. So, the most important thing is to welcome pregnant women and mothers, to understand that this process is not just flowers.”