President of Cruzeiro foresees a lower collection of R$ 50 million, at least, staying in Series B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Igor Sales/Cruzeiro Sérgio Rodrigues already calculates the loss of Cruzeiro in 2022 without access to Serie A

With virtually no chances of returning to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2022, Cruzeiro must suffer another season with low income and, probably, with financial problems. President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues already calculates the loss of the club without access.

“Just taking the right to TV, there is a loss of at least R$ 50 million”, said the president in an interview with TV Globo this Tuesday.

That’s because the money paid on television for clubs that play in Serie A is much higher than for those in the Second Division.

In 2019, the year in which Raposa was downgraded, the club raised R$ 102.5 million from the broadcasting rights alone. The value plummeted to approximately R$40 million last season.

But, of this R$ 40 million, around R$ 13 million came from the Minas Gerais Championship – almost R$ 23 million came from the B Series (amount proportional to the pay-per-view) and another R$ 4 million for the Copa do Brasil award, which is accounted for as TV rights.

However, for 2022, the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF) has not yet managed to close with the company that will broadcast the competition, as the contract with TV Globo ended this year and will not be renewed for the same values.

Thus, Cruzeiro will see the overall amount of the TV quota drop in the next season, which should impact the club’s financial planning.

