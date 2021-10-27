President of Fortaleza denies Corinthians interest in Vojvoda

Last week, part of Corinthians fans vehemently defended Sylvinho’s departure from the club. In response, there were rumors that Timão might be interested in hiring coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, now at Fortaleza. The president of the club from Ceará denied the possibility.

In an interview with Bandeirantes Radio, on Wednesday, the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, said “there is nothing” and claimed that it would be disrespectful even to Sylvinho, the current commander of Timão.

“There is none of that. I even think it’s disrespectful to Sylvinho, who is coaching Corinthians, he is an idol of the club and does a work of recovery,” said Marcelo Paz, before explaining that there is still a clause in Vojvoda’s contract with the team that provides for an automatic renewal in case of qualification for the Sudamericana.

“Vojvoda has a contract until the end of the year with an automatic renewal clause and a salary increase if we get at least a vacancy in Sul-Americana. And this vacancy, in my view, is already obtained. With 48 points we would hardly be left out even by the score of those who qualified last year. The natural tendency is for him to stay another year, not only for the contractual issue but for the day to day. In our conversations, we already talk about 2022 and project the situations“, completed the leader.

On the Corinthians side, the directors from Alvinegro have already guaranteed that Sylvinho will continue in the technical command of the team. Ten days ago, President Duilio Monteiro Alves said in an interview with ESPN Brazil, that the coach has full support to remain in charge and that he never wavered in the position.

