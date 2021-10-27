Princess Isabel died of what? Discover the real story of In Times of the Emperor · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) chose to marry Gaston (Daniel Torres), the count d’Eu, who was in fact the princess’s husband in real life. The noblewoman still lived many years after her marriage, but had a sad ending after being forced to leave Brazil. As time passed, her health withered away, and she died in exile, never again coming to her country.

In 1887, Emperor Dom Pedro 2º, played in a Globo soap opera by Selton Mello, was very ill and was unable to govern. Therefore, Isabel assumed the functions of regent of Brazil, while the monarch traveled to treat himself.

It was during this period that the legislation that came to be known as Lei Áurea, which ended slavery in the country, was enacted. In August 1888, Pedro returned from his trip and reassumed the throne. However, the following year, the emperor was deposed by a military coup, which established the Republic. Then the imperial family was forced to leave Brazil. Isabel even published a statement about her departure.

It is with a heart broken by sadness that I say goodbye to my friends, all Brazilians, and the country that I loved and love so much, and the happiness that I have struggled to contribute and for which I will continue to keep my most ardent hopes. .

Death in Europe

Isabel never returned to Brazil and lived the rest of her days with her husband in France. In 1920, after the death of her son Luís, the princess’s health began to deteriorate. She was so weak that she couldn’t even walk anymore.

On November 14, 1921, Isabel died at age 75. His remains were brought to Brazil three decades later, in 1953, and were buried in the cathedral of São Pedro de Alcântara, in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro.

