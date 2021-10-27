Princess of Japan Marries and Leaves Imperial Family

posted on 10/26/2021 2:51 PM



(credit: AFP)

Princess Mako of Japan was married on Tuesday (26) to her college boyfriend Kei Komuro in a low-key ceremony after years of controversy.

Since announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple became the favorite target of the tabloids, which highlighted the financial difficulties of the plebeian family of Komuro.

But finally, “the marriage documents were completed and accepted,” a source from the imperial house told AFP.

Images shown by television channels showed the princess and niece of Emperor Naruhito leaving the imperial residence of Akasaka. With a bunch of flowers in his hands, Mako said goodbye with a bow from his parents and the press, as well as a hug for his sister.

“Kei is irreplaceable. Our marriage is a necessary step for us to protect our hearts,” said Mako.

“I love Mako,” her husband said, before adding that “from now on I want to be with the love of my life.”

In the Japanese imperial family, women cannot ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne and lose their title when they marry a commoner.

But for the first time in postwar Japan’s history, the 30-year-old princess and her fiance, the same age and a lawyer at a company in the United States, got married without the traditional ritual.

Furthermore, Mako renounced an important sum customarily offered to the women of the imperial family at the time of marriage.

popular approval

When the couple announced their engagement four years ago, everything was different. Komuro described Mako as “the moon” who took care of him unobtrusively and she compared his smile to the sun.

But when the press began investigating Komuro’s past, reports suggested that her mother failed to repay a loan of 4 million yen ($35,000) to an ex-fiancé.

The dispute, still unresolved, caused a scandal in Japan, where impeccable behavior is expected from members of the imperial family.

So much press attention sparked post-traumatic stress disorder in Mako, the imperial agency recently admitted.

The couple postponed the wedding and Komuro moved to New York to study law in 2018, a decision interpreted as an attempt to escape the press.

The recent graduate returned to Japan last month, with the right to a new hairstyle, which also became a topic in the press.

“There are different opinions about my marriage to Kei,” Mako said on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank those who are concerned about me and those who have always supported us, Kei and me, without listening to the unfounded rumors,” added the princess, who confesses to having felt “fear, sadness and pain” at the rumors.

Despite pressure from the sensationalist press, a survey by the newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun shows that half of respondents approve of marriage, while 33% say they are against it.

Moving to the United States?

At Mako and Kei’s marriage “there will be no wedding ceremony, banquet or other rituals, and there will be no payment” to the bride, the imperial agency indicated earlier this month, referring to the conventional gift of 153 million yen (1.35 million yen of dollars).

Many speculate that the couple plans to move to the United States, which has sparked some comparisons with another royal couple also under heavy media pressure: Prince Harry of England and his wife Meghan Markle.

It is not clear whether the former Princess Mako will work in the country, although she is more than qualified. She studied Art and Cultural Heritage at Tokyo International Christian University, where she met Komuro, and spent a year in Edinburgh.

He also holds a Masters degree from the University of Leicester (UK).

The Japanese throne can only be inherited by men in the family. The children of women who marry commoners are excluded from the line of succession.

There have been debates about a change in the rules, including a government panel raised the issue, but the path is hampered by strong opposition from traditionalists, who reject the possibility of a woman on the throne.