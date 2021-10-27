Prioli debuts talk show on CNN Brasil with ‘parça’ Anitta; see guest list· TV news

Anitta will be the first interviewee on the talk show À Prioli , led Gabriela Prioli on CNN Brasil. The premiere will be next Saturday (30), at 9 pm. In addition to the singer and friend, the lawyer receives guests such as the philosopher Djamila Ribeiro, the volleyball player Douglas Souza, the singer Giulia Be and the presenter Marcelo Tas.

Also on the list of interviewees are singer Preta Gil and youtuber Thiago Nigro, as well as actor Lázaro Ramos, who will make one of his first appearances after leaving Globo.

In the first program, Gabriela Prioli and Anitta will deepen conversations about career and relevant facts of national politics. The funkeira has already commented in other interviews that Gabriela was responsible for her immersion in politics, a topic she did not understand before.

The influencer promises to make a kind of “intimate visit” to her guests. The attraction will not be held in the studios but in places where guests feel at ease. The first season will have eight episodes, which will air once a week until December 18th.

In addition to being shown on TV, À Prioli will have digital content. Among other attractions, there will be, before the start of the program, an interview on YouTube with the guest of the day and three fun facts about him posted on Instagram.

À Proli is another debut of the CNN Soft project, CNN’s entertainment production arm, which aims to make lighter products and was formatted by the company’s CEO, journalist Renata Affonso.