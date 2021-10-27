Privatization of Petrobras by Bolsonaro is unlikely, analysts assess – 10/26/2021 – Market

Despite the bet on Petrobras shares right after the government talks about studies to privatize the state-owned company, the financial market sees little chance that the project will get off the ground in the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party).

The assessment of the financial market is that the statements on the subject were intended to reinforce the reformist agenda after a week of criticism for the proposed spending ceiling overflow.

In an indication of the difficulties that an eventual privatization process will face, the oil workers announced this Tuesday (26) an agenda of mobilizations, with the threat of a national strike if the idea is carried out.

“The resistance will be enormous,” says analyst Pedro Galdi, from the Mirae asset manager, noting that the government would still need to define a model and migrate the company to the new market before starting the process.

News about privatization began to gain traction on Monday morning (25), after President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said that the sale of shares in the state-owned company “has entered the radar” of the government.

During the afternoon, the government’s leader in Congress, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) stated that there were already studies on the process, generating a race for shares in the company, which closed the trading session at an increase of almost 7%.

Although the market has been excited by the news, analysts see the proposal as “a distant dream”, in the words of Pedro Soares, Thiago Duarte and Daniel Guardiola, from BTG bank.

“The Brazilian Constitution defines that certain activities, including some carried out by Petrobras, are the competence of the State, which means that a privatization may require constitutional amendments”, they say.

Analysts Bruno Amorim and João Frizo, from Goldman Sachs, add that the government would face difficulties in passing a privatization law for the state-owned company on the eve of the 2022 elections.

“The focus of lawmakers on the 2022 election has the potential to impact the time needed for a process like this,” they wrote, in a report released on Monday (25), right after the first news on the subject.

Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa Corretora, recalls that the privatization of Eletrobras began to be discussed during the José Sarney administration (1985-1990), left the agenda during the PT governments, returned with Michel Temer (2016-2018) and only this one was approved year.

The topic was not discussed internally at the company. So much so that the state-owned company itself released a statement to the market saying it would demand explanations from the Ministry of Economy about the news.

For the market, this is another attempt to generate news with a positive bias for the financial market amid complaints about the rise in fuel prices and the crisis caused by the proposed spending ceiling overflow.

Arbetman recalls that the privatization of Eletrobras was approved after the crisis generated by the dismissal of Roberto Castello Branco from Petrobras, which raised fears of federal intervention in the state-owned company.

“It could be a move to show the market that the reform agenda has not been abandoned,” he says, noting that stabilizing the economy, with the fall of the dollar, would be an easier way to control fuel prices.

This Tuesday (26), the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers) approved an agenda of “resistance actions” against the proposal, which includes a national strike for an indefinite period if the government presents a bill on the subject.

“If it tries to privatize Petrobras, the federal government will face the strongest strike in the history of the category in defense of the national public assets”, said, in a statement, the general coordinator of the FUP, Deyvid Bacelar.

After the strong high on Monday, Petrobras preferred shares closed down 0.96% on Tuesday, as a move to accommodate expectations after the euphoria with the possibility of privatization.

“Whatever the model, the political capital needed to make this possible will be enormous, and with the election year ahead, we don’t expect politicians to risk their popularity on a controversial issue,” summarize BTG analysts.