Privatization of Petrobras is a ‘distant dream’ and a ‘smoke screen’, assess banks – Economy

The privatization of Petrobras, a topic that has been mentioned by the president Jair Bolsonaro and by the minister Paulo Guedes, would be unfeasible in an election year, assess banks, for whom the sale of the state-owned company is a “distant dream” and a “smoke screen”.

To BTG Pactual, this is not the kind of struggle you would expect during an election year. “The legal aspects to make this possible are arduous. In our understanding, the sale of the control of the state-owned company could be possible with a bill (requiring only a simple majority) amending law 9,478/97, which stipulates that the federal government must have at least 50% (+1) of the company’s shares”, he comments.

In a report, analysts Pedro Soares, Thiago Duarte and Daniel Guardiola recall that the Constitution of Brazil defines that certain activities, including some carried out by Petrobras, are the responsibility of the state alone, which means that a privatization may also require amendments to the constitution and , therefore, two-thirds of congressional support. “In any case, the political capital needed to make this possible would be enormous and, before an election year, we don’t expect politicians to risk their popularity on a controversial topic,” they said. For the bank, the sale of the state-owned company is a distant dream at the moment.

On Monday, the company’s shares rose 7% after national media reported that the Brazilian government was considering selling enough shares to relinquish its shareholding control. On Tuesday, 26, the company’s ON shares had a drop of 0.14% at 1pm. According to BTG, although no proposal has been sent to Congress, the idea would still preserve certain veto powers for the government. The rumors were made public after Petrobras announced an increase of 9.2% for diesel and 7 for gasoline.

“We do not see this as a mere coincidence and we believe that the government may be once again trying to convince society that the burden of setting fuel prices should not be subject to will, but rather established under a dynamic of market prices and that a privatized Petrobras would be in the country’s best interest. Although this is obviously positive for minorities, our feeling is that any bet on the privatization of the state-owned company in the next 12 months must be made with a great deal of skepticism,” economists say.

Ultimately, the bank reckons, privatizing Brazil’s refineries could be enough, contributing strongly to reducing the risk of Petrobras’ investment case and triggering a potential reclassification without the fuss created by privatizing the entire company. “The problem is that divestment from refineries is currently a ‘chicken and egg’ dilemma, in which buyers expect more clarity due to the risks of political interference, and the risks of political interference are not reduced until a relevant party of the Brazilian refinery park is sold,” says the BTG team.

The bank reiterated a neutral recommendation for the shares of the state-owned company and a cautious approach towards privatization. “Although we do not rule out a potential sale of BNDES preferred shares (with little or no impact on the company’s control scenario) due to the decrease in legal/regulatory resistance, we think that the main source of short-term advantages is highly dependent on distribution of the company’s dividends”, they state.

Rumors about a possible privatization of Petrobras are a smokescreen and an unfeasible reality, according to an assessment by Genial Investimentos. For the institution, the likely format should be similar to the Eletrobras project, with the sale of common shares, dilution via capitalization and, eventually, the establishment of a golden share (preferential share that guarantees the Union the power of veto in strategic matters).

“If the symbolism of the company is not enough, the entire modeling for its privatization would take much more than a year – we can take as an example the time that the privatization of Eletrobras and Correios is taking”, highlights Genial in comments to clients. In addition, he adds, 2022 will be an election year, making the agenda for a project of this magnitude unfeasible.

For Ajax Capital, there is no room for a possible privatization of Petrobras in the current macro and political scenario in Brazil. “Today we don’t see any time in this schedule, nor space, nor the willingness of the political class to privatize Petrobras in the short term”, evaluates Ajax partner Rafael Passos, noting that the reform agenda is stagnant.

“We don’t see a political climate for advancing the privatization agenda. Even more so in a pre-election year,” he says. For the professional, although positive, it is very difficult to happen in the short term. “The government is going to deal with the PEC of precatories and adjustments in social income to deliver next year’s Budget”, he believes.

In a preliminary assessment, Credit Suisse says that a scenario with Petrobras privatized would be positive for the state-owned company. “However, the format cited in the news with the government maintaining the nomination of the CEO and the power of veto is not good for minority shareholders”, evaluates the bank.