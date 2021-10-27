Probable holders against Athletico, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique reissue their last commitment together at Flamengo – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

Next Wednesday (27), Flamengo defines a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR, at Maracanã. The game will have the presence of the red-black nation in the stadium. With this, the team seeks to reach the decision of the tournament and is likely to return to the starting lineup of Gabigol and Bruno Henrique. The duo played together for the last time, in a match against the team from Paraná.

On that occasion, the game was for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship and ended 3-0 for Flamengo. In front of the crowd at Maracanã, Gabigol crossed for Bruno Henrique to score one of the goals of the match. In this way, with the two together, Fla’s level increases and there are more chances of triumphs. Since 2019, forwards have shown themselves to be on the field and have an appetite for titles for the Most Wanted.

Renato Gaúcho commanded ten wins and two losses in 12 games with the pair on the field. Gabigol and Bruno Henrique just weren’t together, among the holders, in the 1-0 setback for Grêmio, when the 27 shirt replaced Everton Ribeiro in the second half. In the 4-0 for Internacional, the two were placed in the top 11.

With the likely return of shirts 9 and 27, Flamengo focuses on the game against Athletico-PR, for a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Remember that the match ended 2-2 at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Thus, any victory at Maracanã guarantees Mengo in the tournament’s decision. On the other side, Atlético-MG and Fortaleza define in the other bracket. The first duel ended 4° for Alvinegro. Thus, both games will be at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), in the sacred temple and Castelão, respectively.