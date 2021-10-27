probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the match valid for the Brasileirão

With completely different goals, Santos and Fluminense enter the field this Wednesday, in a match delayed for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. While Peixe seeks to leave the relegation zone, Fluminense fights for a spot in the Copa Libertadores da América.







Alvinegro da Vila Belmiro comes from a tough defeat against América-MG, on Saturday, in the same Vila Belmiro. With the setback and the combination of results, Fábio Carille’s team is the first in the relegation zone with 29 points. The bad results caused changes in the club’s football department: executives André Mazzuco and Jorge Andrade left the Santos Baixa team.

Coach Marcão’s team has won the derby against Flamengo, by 3-1, at Maracanã. In the Brasileirão table, the team occupies the 9th place, with 39 points, just two points behind Internacional, 6th place and within the classifieds for the Libertadores.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X FLUMINENSE

Date and time: October 27, 2021, at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Video referee: Rafael Traci (Fifa-SC)

How and where to watch: real-time

SAINTS: João Paulo, Robson, Emiliano Velázquez and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli; Technician: Fabio Carille

Embezzlement: Jean Mota and Camacho (suspended), Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Jobson, Sandry, Gabriel Pirani (injured)

FLUMINENSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Luccas Claro and Marlon; André, Yago Felipe and Jhon Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla (John Kennedy); Coach: Marcão