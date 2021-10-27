Procon catches an abusive readjustment in the price of gasoline at stations in Teresina

Procon teams carried out this Tuesday morning (26) an operation to monitor abusive increases in fuel prices at stations in Teresina. The objective is to identify the places that increased the price at the pumps hours after the increase in the value of a liter at the refineries, which went into effect on Tuesday.

By 10 am, four posts had already been notified by the inspectors. At one of the stations, Procon identified that, from yesterday to today, a liter of gasoline went from R$ 6.78 to R$ 7.29.

“We started the operation to verify the abusive practice of raising prices without justification. We identified in almost all inspected stations that there was an increase in fuel. At the refinery, the increase takes place today. The stations could not increase these fuels today”, explained the head of inspection at Procon, Arimatea Area Leão, to Cidadeverde.com.

The first posts inspected until the publication of the article were located in the East zone of Teresina. All four inspected were fined for the same reason: an increase in the abusive price of fuel. According to Arimatea Area Leão, the owners of the stations in Teresina need to wait for this product to arrive before being sold.

“They received the cheapest fuel and are selling more expensively. This characterizes exercising an advantage over the consumer,” stated Arimatea Area Leão.

The inspected posts were fined and will have a period of 15 days to justify the increase, under penalty of being punished by Procon, with fines. Station owners will have to present invoices and other documents to justify the increase.

the team of Cidadeverde.com accompanied Procon inspectors during inspections at two gas stations. In all of them, there was an unjustified increase in fuel prices. According to Arimatea Area Leão, the ideal was that the stations had kept the same value exercised until Monday (26) and not increased one day after Petrobras announced the adjustment in the refineries.

The station owners were not on site during the inspection and our team was unable to speak to any of the businessmen or managers of the fined stations to learn about the reasons why the stations increased the price of fuel.

Flash Nataniel Lima and Deborah Radassi

