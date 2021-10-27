Profit grows 26.2% to R$812.9 million

THE WEG (WEGE3) registered an annual high of 26.2% of net income in the third quarter, to R$ 812.9 million, as reported by the company on Wednesday (27).

The result represents a drop of 28.4% compared to the first quarter of this year — period impacted by credits referring to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and Cofins calculation basis.

Net operating revenue for the third quarter reached R$6.1 billion, an annual advance of 29.1%. According to WEG, domestic market revenue corresponded to R$2.9 billion, while that of the foreign market was R$3.2 billion.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reached R$ 1.4 billion — gains of 22.3% over the same period last year. The Ebitda margin for the period dropped 1 percentage point, to 18.5%.

In a earnings release, WEG commented that the performance was “solid” and positive in all business areas, “despite the recent increases in operating costs”. According to the company, the result is a reflection of the better industrial activity and the good demand for the company’s products and services.

“The domestic market was the main highlight, with the continued good demand observed in recent quarters,” said the company.

“In the foreign market, we recorded another quarter of good growth, mainly explained by the continued recovery in demand for industrial products, where we posted revenue growth in the main markets in which we operate, with emphasis on the mining, oil and gas and water and sanitation segments” .

