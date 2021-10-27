Public hearing on Wednesday will debate Maraca concession; know the Flu situation

On Wednesday, from 2 pm to 5 pm, a public hearing is scheduled to debate the concession of Maracanã for the next 20 years, with the possibility of extension for another five. Fluminense and Flamengo have jointly managed the stadium since 2019 and are interested in a new project, as is Vasco.

As proof of technical qualification, the notice asks for a guarantee that at least 70 dates of the main football competitions will take place at the stadium, 54 of which will be from Brasileirão (series A and B), Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Sudamericana. At Maracanãzinho, 12 dates of official sports events are required.

If this requirement is maintained, a joint proposal between the Fla-Flu duo and even Vasco would grow in probability. So far, Flamengo and Fluminense have 55 home games in the 2021 season, counting only the competitions described in the notice. Vasco’s entry into the scenario would help ensure that the account closes, as there is no guarantee that the pair will play the same amount of games as home team in the coming seasons.

“Present document proving that the bidder has the right to perform at least 70 (seventy) official football dates at the Jornalista Mário Filho Stadium (Maracanã), of which at least 54 of them must be from Brazilian Championships of Series A and/or B and the Copa do Brasil, all organized by the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF and the main international competitions, thus considered the Copa Libertadores da América and the Copa Sul Americana, both organized by the South American Football Confederation – CONMEBOL”, says excerpt from the document.

Nicola Miccione, state secretary of the Casa Civil, recently interviewed Folha de S.Paulo newspaper and spoke of the importance of clubs participating in the process.

— There were two opposites in which the state found itself in a dilemma: working in a historically backward way, starting from a public agency with no investment capacity, or transforming it into concert equipment with few game dates. We are looking for a happy medium. Maracanã belongs to the clubs of Rio de Janeiro.

There is also the possibility of involving companies in partnership with clubs in managing the stadium and Maracanãzinho. This was one of the possibilities considered by Vasco at the time he announced his interest in the administration, in April. Last Thursday, the president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, met again with the governor of Rio, Claudio Castro, to discuss the matter.