Public hearing today marks another step in the regulation of cryptoactives; meet the proposal | cryptocurrencies

An public hearing to debate measures to combat the formation of financial pyramids and other types of frauds related to the use of virtual currencies is scheduled for this Wednesday (27), from 10 am, at Chamber of Deputies . Representatives of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and Federal Police (PF); Ministries of Economy and Justice; Central Bank (BC) and Securities Commission (CVM); and of the Brazilian Association of Cryptoeconomics (ABCrypto) are expected. Representatives of companies are also invited to the meeting. Atlas Quantum and GAS Bitcoin Consulting , investigated for scams.

The recent cases involving digital currencies that harmed anonymous and famous people highlight the discussion about the rules for cryptoeconomics.

The regulation of virtual currencies is the subject of projects that were being updated and modified in the Chamber and Senate to incorporate the new interpretations and uses given to cryptos in a short period of time. In case of Bill (PL) 2303/15, of the federal deputy Áureo Ribeiro (Solidarity-RJ), the text approved by the Special Committee at the end of September, with the parliamentary rapporteur Expedito Netto (PSD-RO), presents three nomenclatures to differentiate cryptocurrencies:

cryptofiles referenced to assets: with less volatility, the calls stablecoins;

e-money crypto tokens: similar to bitcoin;

consumer cryptocards: that can be used for more than one purpose, such as the utility tokens.

Each category will be monitored by the competent inspection bodies.

The different nomenclatures are an example of the challenge of proposing a clear regulation for a segment that has become popular as a form of payment, but whose technology is increasingly gaining visibility through its uses in smart contracts and ‘securities’, for example. THE Brazilian Association of Cryptoeconomics (ABCrypto) evaluates positively how the Congress has guided the issue and believes that the debates “are on the right path”.

Despite the discussions, for the entity, the normative instruction No. 1.888 of the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue, it is the one that best encompasses the items already available and the options that are yet to come. In this text, the concept of cryptoactive is presented as the “digital representation of value transacted electronically by means of cryptography and which can be used as a form of investment, instrument of transfer of values ​​or access to services“.

“The idea is to have a concept that encompasses what is already known and what is to come. PL is being aligned with what we see on the surface of what technology can promote. Therefore, the Regulatory Framework needs to bring frontiers so that there is an environment in which the competent regulatory agent proposes the ordinances and makes adjustments for the market to work”, he comments Rodrigo Monteiro, executive director of ABCripto, in an interview with Value Invests.

Already Orlando Telles, director of analysis at the Mercurius Crypto cryptoactive research house, highlights that the evolution of the market depends on regulation, especially for the emergence of new companies and negotiations, such as contributions. On the other hand, the expert warns that the new ways of classifying items expand the debate on what and how to tax negotiations.

“As the nomenclatures are still very comprehensive, it is difficult to understand the size of the impact. This is a situation that the United States and the Fed (American Central Bank) are facing. That is why the constant dialogue with the regulatory body is important”.

The text of the PL – whose urgency will still be voted on in the Chamber to later have its merit evaluated and, if approved, proceed to the Senate – establishes transitional rules for companies created by June 30, 2021 that work with issuance, custody, or any form of intermediation of cryptoactives. The businesses will have one year, counting from the date of publication of the Law, to adjust to the rules of the regulatory bodies.

“We had discussions with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CMV), Ministry of Justice, Central Bank. We have arrived at a mature text, which we hope will be used by the Senate to approve a libertarian regulation that allows the market to adjust, recognizing which assets and exchanges are allowed in the Brazilian market”, says the Deputy Áureo Ribeiro, responsible for calling today’s public hearing.

He estimates that half a million investors have already been victims of scams and money laundering in this way in Brazil. In the case of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin alone, there would be more than 67 thousand clients. The deputy is also the author of the proposal for the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) on the Financial Pyramids, which obtained more than 190 signatures at the Chamber in 2019, and is not scheduled to be installed.

Project approval raises expectations about the framework for the operation of foreign exchanges, such as the giant Binance. “The rule that applies to one has to apply to another. We have a legal framework that entails spending, control and respect for the law because we are headquartered in Brazil. We hope that the Regulatory Framework will help prevent unsafe practices, which involve investors and workers in these companies. It is not a question of market reserve. Our fight is for the market to be homogenized and for the most efficient to win”, ponders AbCripto.

despite the blockchain, the technology behind cryptoactives, is already in use in Brazil for mapping carbon credits; in the waste recycling production chain; at the notary system and in brand projects involving NFTs (non-fungible tokens with unique characteristics); the impact of PL on the development of disruptive and friendlier products is still being analyzed by companies like bluebenx.

fintech has been in the market since 2016 and offers solutions to link crypto transactions to traditional banking financial services. “It will be up to each business to read it and try to fit it into the cryptocurrency and derivatives market”, he assesses Tábata Moreira Rodrigues, Product Director at BlueBenx.

The executive emphasizes that the interest of regulatory bodies is a recognition of the technology’s potential for secure and intermediary-free transactions, especially to protect ordinary investors. Despite the good reception, there are still reservations about the consequences of this relationship. “Innovation and market objectives need to be, in fact, understood so that there is no loss in the essence of the technology”, he says.

O central bank he does not comment on the progress of proposals in the National Congress, but President Roberto Campos Neto has already indicated that crypto should be classified in the investment category, and then considered as a means of payment.

The interest of investors, beginners or qualified, for exposure to index funds referenced in cryptocurrencies (or ETFs, for its acronym in English) is already monitored by the CVM, which three years ago authorized investment funds to invest indirectly in crypto-assets.

In the United States, the launch of the first bitcoin-based ETF and listed on the Nasdaq on the 19th was news around the world. The regulation of the cryptoeconomy in Brazil should not have effects in the same proportion, but the structure that the country may come to approve tends to serve as an inspiration for Latin America.

In the analysis of the Mercurius Crypto research house, regulation can be one of the greatest ways of unlock of values via DeFi (decentralized finance) on a global level from 2022. “Regulation can bring connection to decentralized operations, bringing users together and offering an accessible UX. We can be seen as a reference for crypto products in the world”, ends Telles.