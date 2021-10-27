Punishment for Angel in ‘Secret Truths’ 2. Know All

Camila Queiroz, the Angel of ‘Secret Truths’ 2 (Photo: Reproduction)

Angel (Camila Queiroz) will eat the bread that the devil kneaded in “Secret Truths” 2. In the third batch of chapters of the novel, the character will end up arrested, accused of killing Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). A proof will be found and will incriminate the model.

It will be a great victory for Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), who hired investigator Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) especially to prove that her rival was responsible for her father’s murder. Later, Angel will manage to be released, but will remain in a difficult situation.

In the premiere of the plot, the protagonist discovered that her husband, Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), who died in a car accident, was broke. With that, the girl had to leave the mansion where she lived and rent an apartment in São Paulo. He also had to return to the agency and be part of the pink book to be able to pay for the medical treatment of his son, Fabrício (Bernardo Lessa).

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the hottest scenes from the first ten chapters: