Queen Elizabeth cancels yet another important event and scares her subjects

What the subjects feared has happened: Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Cop26 reception on climate change. The event will bring together world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, starting this Monday (1st/11). Buckingham Palace has announced that the British monarch will miss the ceremony so she can rest, as ordered by royal doctors. The matriarch of the Windsor dynasty is 95 years old.

The palace spokesperson communicated Elizabeth’s verdict on Tuesday (26/10), as published by the Daily Mail: “Following the advice to rest, the Queen has been carrying out light duties at Windsor Castle. His Majesty has regrettably decided that he will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Cop26 evening reception on Monday, November 1st.”

Queen Elizabeth Doctors were on alert after the queen showed up with a cane at an eventPool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth Two days after appearing with the cane, the queen reappeared with the accessory. Doctors forced her to pause her scheduleMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth Internet users ask the queen to rest Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth has been on the queen’s throne for 70 years Sean Gallup/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Charles will succeed his mother in command of the British thronePaul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images 0

According to a British Crown contributor, Elizabeth is disappointed not to attend the reception, but she will deliver a speech via recorded video message. In all, leaders from 120 countries, such as the President of the United States, Joe Biden, are expected to attend the event. Although her face-to-face appointments are cancelled, the queen insisted on participating in a virtual audience. The monarch is resting at Windsor Castle.

In the last few days, the queen had given the doctors a scare and then the subjects. It all started when she showed up with a cane at two public engagements. The use of the accessory made health professionals force Elizabeth to stop drinking alcoholic beverages. Days later, they ordered her to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland. On Thursday (10/21), the sovereign was hospitalized for one night.

